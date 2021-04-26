On May Day, Saturday, May 1 at 2 pm at the Tom Scribner sculpture in front of Book Shop Santa Cruz, portions of Scribner’s 1966 autobiography, “Lumberjack” will be read by Grant Wilson, musician Jimmy Kelly will sing a few Utah Phillips songs and a saw player will also participate. After the reading, a May Day march will proceed down Pacific Avenue for more songs and celebration.
At 8pm on May 1, Dana Frank, Labor Studies Professor Emeritus at UCSC, will moderate a conversation with the Haymarket filmmaker. See ReelWork.org for details. All events are free.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Labor & WorkersView events for the week of 5/ 1/2021
|Reel Work May Day Labor Film Festival May Day Program
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday May 01
|Time
|2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Event Type
|Concert/Show
|Organizer/Author
|Reel Work May Day Labor Film Festival
|Location Details
|At the Tom Scribner sculpture in front of Book Shop Santa Cruz.
|
For more event information: http://www.ReelWork.org
Added to the calendar on Monday Apr 26th, 2021 10:27 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network