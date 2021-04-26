On May Day, Saturday, May 1 at 2 pm at the Tom Scribner sculpture in front of Book Shop Santa Cruz, portions of Scribner’s 1966 autobiography, “Lumberjack” will be read by Grant Wilson, musician Jimmy Kelly will sing a few Utah Phillips songs and a saw player will also participate. After the reading, a May Day march will proceed down Pacific Avenue for more songs and celebration.



At 8pm on May 1, Dana Frank, Labor Studies Professor Emeritus at UCSC, will moderate a conversation with the Haymarket filmmaker. See ReelWork.org for details. All events are free.

