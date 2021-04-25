top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Immigrant Rights
A Better Solution to DACA
by Rebecca Magallon
Sunday Apr 25th, 2021 1:55 PM
DACA is temporary relief for immigrant childhood arrivals to the United States, this articles calls for permanent solutions for DACA recipients.
Although DACA, The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, has provided some undocumented immigrants with temporary work authorization and protection from deportation, it does not provide a longterm solution. Despite that it provided temporary relief, there is a long list of eligibility requirements for permanency including, age requirements, continuous residency in the US since 2007, or being in school or a high school graduate. The list does not end there, they must also maintain a clean record.

Nevertheless, if you are eligible, you are protected for two years and then must reapply. Although a person has been eligible in the past for DACA there is no guarantee that they will be approved each time after that.
Even though you are given temporary relief from deportation, at any chance your DACA status can be revoked. It is important to note that DACA is temporary, and does not guarantee a pathway to citizenship. There needs to be another solution because DACA recipients deserve more. Most DACA recipients were brought here as young children and have only known the United States. They should just be automatically approved for US citizenship because this is their home and community where they have been raised since childhood.
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 170.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code