A Better Solution to DACA by Rebecca Magallon

Sunday Apr 25th, 2021 1:55 PM

DACA is temporary relief for immigrant childhood arrivals to the United States, this articles calls for permanent solutions for DACA recipients.

Although DACA, The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, has provided some undocumented immigrants with temporary work authorization and protection from deportation, it does not provide a longterm solution. Despite that it provided temporary relief, there is a long list of eligibility requirements for permanency including, age requirements, continuous residency in the US since 2007, or being in school or a high school graduate. The list does not end there, they must also maintain a clean record.



Nevertheless, if you are eligible, you are protected for two years and then must reapply. Although a person has been eligible in the past for DACA there is no guarantee that they will be approved each time after that.

Even though you are given temporary relief from deportation, at any chance your DACA status can be revoked. It is important to note that DACA is temporary, and does not guarantee a pathway to citizenship. There needs to be another solution because DACA recipients deserve more. Most DACA recipients were brought here as young children and have only known the United States. They should just be automatically approved for US citizenship because this is their home and community where they have been raised since childhood.

