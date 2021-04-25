Environmental crimes in Nigeria and Ecuador. Support for Myanmar fascist military dictatorship. Spills, explosions, lobbying $$$: Chevron's heinous record of human rights abuse, poisoning of global & local communities exposed.
Speakers:
• Paul Paz y Miño, Amazon Watch
• Andrés Soto, Communities for a Better Environment
• Jed Holtzman, 350 Bay Area
Join Sunflower Alliance for an update on the Steven Donziger trial starting May 10 and how you can help in the fight to rein in Chevron's pollution of local communities.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Environment & Forest DefenseView events for the week of 5/ 2/2021
|True Cost of Chevron: Here, There, Everywhere
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday May 02
|Time
|1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|Sunflower Alliance
|action [at] sunflower-alliance.org
|Phone
|510-331-3985
|Location Details
|Zoom. See the website url to RSVP.
|
For more event information: http://bit.ly/ChevronExposed
Added to the calendar on Sunday Apr 25th, 2021 1:27 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network