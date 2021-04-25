Please join the SF Chronicle for a multimedia evening of poetry, song, art, and literature honoring the life and words of the late, great San Francisco poet, activist, and bookstore owner, Lawrence Monsanto Ferlinghetti (March 24, 1919 – February 22, 2021).
RSVP (no subscription required): https://tickets.sfchronicle.com/e/a-tribute-to-lawrence-ferlinghetti
Or, go directly to:
FB livestream: https://www.facebook.com/SFChronicle
YouTube livestream: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rr2qAckLt-8
Chronicle Arts & Culture Reporter Tony Bravo will be joined by performing guests:
--Poets Tongo Eisen-Martin and Jack Hirschman
--author Gary Kamiya
--musicians Lane Murchison, Allison Lovejoy, and the Quivering Fringe quartet
and more
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Media Activism & Independent MediaView events for the week of 4/28/2021
|Memorial Tribute to SF Poet, Activist, and City Lights Books Owner, Lawrence Ferlinghetti
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Wednesday April 28
|Time
|5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
|Event Type
|Vigil/Ritual
|Organizer/Author
|San Francisco Chronicle
|Location Details
|Online livestream remembrance gathering (FREE)
|
Added to the calendar on Sunday Apr 25th, 2021 10:45 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network