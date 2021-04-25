



and more Please join the SF Chronicle for a multimedia evening of poetry, song, art, and literature honoring the life and words of the late, great San Francisco poet, activist, and bookstore owner, Lawrence Monsanto Ferlinghetti (March 24, 1919 – February 22, 2021).RSVP (no subscription required): https://tickets.sfchronicle.com/e/a-tribute-to-lawrence-ferlinghetti Or, go directly to:FB livestream: https://www.facebook.com/SFChronicle YouTube livestream: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rr2qAckLt-8 Chronicle Arts & Culture Reporter Tony Bravo will be joined by performing guests:--Poets Tongo Eisen-Martin and Jack Hirschman--author Gary Kamiya--musicians Lane Murchison, Allison Lovejoy, and the Quivering Fringe quartetand more Added to the calendar on Sunday Apr 25th, 2021 10:45 AM