Related Categories: San Francisco | Media Activism & Independent Media
View events for the week of 4/28/2021
Memorial Tribute to SF Poet, Activist, and City Lights Books Owner, Lawrence Ferlinghetti
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday April 28
Time 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/AuthorSan Francisco Chronicle
Location Details
Online livestream remembrance gathering (FREE)
Please join the SF Chronicle for a multimedia evening of poetry, song, art, and literature honoring the life and words of the late, great San Francisco poet, activist, and bookstore owner, Lawrence Monsanto Ferlinghetti (March 24, 1919 – February 22, 2021).

RSVP (no subscription required): https://tickets.sfchronicle.com/e/a-tribute-to-lawrence-ferlinghetti

Or, go directly to:

FB livestream: https://www.facebook.com/SFChronicle

YouTube livestream: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rr2qAckLt-8


Chronicle Arts & Culture Reporter Tony Bravo will be joined by performing guests:

--Poets Tongo Eisen-Martin and Jack Hirschman

--author Gary Kamiya

--musicians Lane Murchison, Allison Lovejoy, and the Quivering Fringe quartet

and more
screenshot_2021-04-25_a_tribute_to_lawrence_ferlinghetti.png
Added to the calendar on Sunday Apr 25th, 2021 10:45 AM
