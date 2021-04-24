top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
Mumia Supporters March on OPD and Alameda County Court House
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Apr 24th, 2021 10:06 PM
For the second time in five days, supporters of Mumia Abu-Jamal marched to demand his freedom.
sm_01-1142021-850_0198.jpg
original image (2206x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

On Saturday, April 24th, supporters of Mumia Abu-Jamal marched again, this time in Oakland, to demand his freedom. He has been imprisoned for forty years on, they believe, false charges.

He is a revolutionary journalist and manages to continue his activism from behind prison walls.

The march assembled in Oscar Grant Plaza. They marched down Broadway to the Oakland Police Department headquarters.where several speakers expressed strong views on the US police-prison system.

The march then proceeded to the Alameda County Court House. On the front steps of this large neo-fascistic brutalist structure, they unfurled their banners and heard fiery speakers. The event went smoothly as about a dozen police cars parked nearby, next to some homeless tents, stayed quiet.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Apr 24th, 2021 10:06 PM
sm_02-1142021-850_0216.jpg
original image (2108x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Apr 24th, 2021 10:06 PM
sm_03-1142021-850_0230.jpg
original image (1865x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Apr 24th, 2021 10:06 PM
sm_04-1142021-850_0250.jpg
original image (1833x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Apr 24th, 2021 10:06 PM
sm_05-1142021-852_8813.jpg
original image (2047x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Apr 24th, 2021 10:06 PM
sm_06-1142021-850_0286.jpg
original image (1985x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Apr 24th, 2021 10:06 PM
sm_07-1142021-852_8848.jpg
original image (1400x1851)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Apr 24th, 2021 10:06 PM
sm_08-1142021-850_0277.jpg
original image (1862x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Apr 24th, 2021 10:06 PM
sm_09-1142021-852_8802.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Apr 24th, 2021 10:06 PM
sm_10-1142021-850_0349.jpg
original image (2153x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Apr 24th, 2021 10:06 PM
sm_11-1142021-850_0321.jpg
original image (1721x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Apr 24th, 2021 10:06 PM
sm_12-1142021-852_8806.jpg
original image (1400x1832)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Apr 24th, 2021 10:06 PM
sm_13-1142021-850_0183.jpg
original image (1400x1926)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Apr 24th, 2021 10:06 PM
sm_14-1142021-850_0365.jpg
original image (1962x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Apr 24th, 2021 10:06 PM
sm_15-1142021-852_8839.jpg
original image (2039x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Apr 24th, 2021 10:06 PM
sm_16-1142021-850_0415.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Apr 24th, 2021 10:06 PM
sm_17-1142021-852_8943.jpg
original image (1821x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Apr 24th, 2021 10:06 PM
sm_18-1142021-852_8893.jpg
original image (1400x1541)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Apr 24th, 2021 10:06 PM
sm_19-1142021-852_8924.jpg
original image (1400x1867)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Apr 24th, 2021 10:06 PM
sm_20-1142021-850_0401.jpg
original image (1400x2104)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 165.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code