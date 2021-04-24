From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Mumia Supporters March on OPD and Alameda County Court House
For the second time in five days, supporters of Mumia Abu-Jamal marched to demand his freedom.
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono PhotoOn Saturday, April 24th, supporters of Mumia Abu-Jamal marched again, this time in Oakland, to demand his freedom. He has been imprisoned for forty years on, they believe, false charges.
He is a revolutionary journalist and manages to continue his activism from behind prison walls.
The march assembled in Oscar Grant Plaza. They marched down Broadway to the Oakland Police Department headquarters.where several speakers expressed strong views on the US police-prison system.
The march then proceeded to the Alameda County Court House. On the front steps of this large neo-fascistic brutalist structure, they unfurled their banners and heard fiery speakers. The event went smoothly as about a dozen police cars parked nearby, next to some homeless tents, stayed quiet.
