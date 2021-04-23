21st Annual Middle East Heritage Celebration (MEHC) at San José City College
Political economist, Sharat G. Lin, speaks about political power, social movements, and human rights issues that have driven events and political alignments in the post-colonial Middle East, and the U.S.'s polarizing role.
Sponsored by San José City College
|Date
|Tuesday April 27
|Time
|1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|San José City College
|Sami.Ibrahim [at] sjcc.edu
|Location Details
|
Join Zoom meeting:
https://cccconfer.zoom.us/j/93402090982
Meeting ID: 934 0209 0982
Dial in: +1 669 900 6833
|
