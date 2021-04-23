20th Annual Santa Clara County Palestinian Cultural Day



Join us in this community Cultural and Flag Raising ceremony. This community celebration honors the local Palestinian community and its contributions to the County’s civic life as well as the historical and cultural contributions of Palestinians.



The event begins with raising the Palestinian and American flags, followed by remarks from guests and elected officials, and a celebration with refreshments on the patio.



This Event is Free & Open to the Public

Wheelchair accessible

In person attendance must adhere to the County's outdoor gathering guidelines.

Please wear a mask!



Sponsored by the SCC Board of Supervisors and the Palestinian Heritage Committee

