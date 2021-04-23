20th Annual Santa Clara County Palestinian Cultural Day
Join us in this community Cultural and Flag Raising ceremony. This community celebration honors the local Palestinian community and its contributions to the County’s civic life as well as the historical and cultural contributions of Palestinians.
The event begins with raising the Palestinian and American flags, followed by remarks from guests and elected officials, and a celebration with refreshments on the patio.
This Event is Free & Open to the Public
Wheelchair accessible
In person attendance must adhere to the County's outdoor gathering guidelines.
Please wear a mask!
Sponsored by the SCC Board of Supervisors and the Palestinian Heritage Committee
|20th Annual Palestinian Cultural Day
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday May 15
|Time
|11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|Palestinian Heritage Committee
|Location Details
|
Santa Clara County Government Center
70 West Hedding Street
San José, CA 95110
|
Added to the calendar on Friday Apr 23rd, 2021 10:05 PM
