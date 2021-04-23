top
Palestine
Palestine
20th Annual Palestinian Cultural Day
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday May 15
Time 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorPalestinian Heritage Committee
Location Details
Santa Clara County Government Center
70 West Hedding Street
San José, CA 95110
20th Annual Santa Clara County Palestinian Cultural Day

Join us in this community Cultural and Flag Raising ceremony. This community celebration honors the local Palestinian community and its contributions to the County’s civic life as well as the historical and cultural contributions of Palestinians.

The event begins with raising the Palestinian and American flags, followed by remarks from guests and elected officials, and a celebration with refreshments on the patio.

This Event is Free & Open to the Public
Wheelchair accessible
In person attendance must adhere to the County's outdoor gathering guidelines.
Please wear a mask!

Sponsored by the SCC Board of Supervisors and the Palestinian Heritage Committee
sm_flyer_-_palestinian_cultural_day_-_sccgc_-_20210515.jpg
original image (615x715)
Added to the calendar on Friday Apr 23rd, 2021 10:05 PM
