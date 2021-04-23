top
UUSF Forum Conversation with David Bacon
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday May 02
Time 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorUnitarian Universalists of SF (UUSF) Forum
Location Details
Join Forum Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/2200241232?pwd=aCt1dWI0OGxUdUxjeUJ5K0xSY09uUT09
Meeting ID: 220 024 1232
Passcode: 328697
David Bacon, photo-journalist, author and activist, will speak about the current immigration reform proposals, especially as they affect farmworkers and indigenous migrants. Conservative pundits charge that the arrival of people at the border is a new crisis, yet the roots of displacement and migration are deep and go back many decades. He will talk about the roots of migration and their relationship with U.S. economic, trade and military policy.
David will address the questions:
How can we understand the current controversy in Washington DC about immigration policy?
How much of a change have we seen, or can we expect, from the policies of the previous administration?
And what can an ordinary person do to support social change and the human rights of migrants and workers?
For more event information: https://zoom.us/j/2200241232?pwd=aCt1dWI0O...

