David Bacon, photo-journalist, author and activist, will speak about the current immigration reform proposals, especially as they affect farmworkers and indigenous migrants. Conservative pundits charge that the arrival of people at the border is a new crisis, yet the roots of displacement and migration are deep and go back many decades. He will talk about the roots of migration and their relationship with U.S. economic, trade and military policy.
David will address the questions:
How can we understand the current controversy in Washington DC about immigration policy?
How much of a change have we seen, or can we expect, from the policies of the previous administration?
And what can an ordinary person do to support social change and the human rights of migrants and workers?
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Immigrant RightsView events for the week of 5/ 2/2021
|UUSF Forum Conversation with David Bacon
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday May 02
|Time
|1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|Unitarian Universalists of SF (UUSF) Forum
|Location Details
|
Join Forum Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/2200241232?pwd=aCt1dWI0OGxUdUxjeUJ5K0xSY09uUT09
Meeting ID: 220 024 1232
Passcode: 328697
|
For more event information: https://zoom.us/j/2200241232?pwd=aCt1dWI0O...
Added to the calendar on Friday Apr 23rd, 2021 11:09 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network