David Bacon, photo-journalist, author and activist, will speak about the current immigration reform proposals, especially as they affect farmworkers and indigenous migrants. Conservative pundits charge that the arrival of people at the border is a new crisis, yet the roots of displacement and migration are deep and go back many decades. He will talk about the roots of migration and their relationship with U.S. economic, trade and military policy.

David will address the questions:

How can we understand the current controversy in Washington DC about immigration policy?

How much of a change have we seen, or can we expect, from the policies of the previous administration?

And what can an ordinary person do to support social change and the human rights of migrants and workers?

