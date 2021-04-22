US Department of Interior, Bureau of Land Management, California State Park Official and selected City of Folsom residents are set to offer, yet another effort, to completely distort the authentic California Gold Rush Era legacy by people of Pan African Ancestry along the American River Basin (1840-1875)



Timed to perfection, a cloaked COVID-19 hidden process, shared on 2021 Earth Day, National Parks Week is completely foul and in my humble opinion, at the same time the California State Legislature struggles to consider restorative justice for Black folk to "feel comfortable" to recreate along the American River Parkway or drive Uber eats by a sign.



If the complete 2021 erasing of authentic California Pan African Heritage Gold Rush Era history is successful, it may prove to be far egregious than the regional impact from 1850 US Compromise and 1852 California Fugitive Slave Act, which helped destroy the gold mining town of Negro Bar, Sacramento County, by "legally" returning successful "foreign" miners back into Southern bondage and bringing "seasoned" enslaved "gold miners" from the deep South.



Today, many protagonists of progressive ideals will probably never acknowledge that our Gold Mining Town Negro Bar, Sacramento County even existed (1849 - 1855) or the entitled owner Honorable William Alexander Leidesdorff, Jr. "African Founding Father of California" legacy should be publically preserved.



Clearly, a generational determined few will never accept Alta California Pan African Heritage as equal, inclusive and worthy of preservation, since the first enslaved prisioners of war arrived in Baja California Sur in 1535.



The notion of a golden legacy showcased at the desired Negro Bar Historic State Park name, a highly prized cultural regional asset along today's Lake Natoma.



Sacramento County officials will acknowledge well over 200 million dollars of gold was mined and dreadged in the Gold Mining District, yet reparative justice maybe on the horizion.



Why a secret agenda and secret notion of a sham election, stacked with employees and a selected few to close out National Parks Week.



Clearly, this was not an agreed upon plan, politics at play seen, yet soon Local, Regional, National and International stakeholders at the table and "fed up" youth in the streets... may change tip the balance towards, accountablity and justice.



In 1849, when the regional gold mining towns of Negro Bar, Negro Hill, Coloma along the American River were established, Negro citizenship was revoked via political means, late 1849 at Monterey, Colton Hall and San Jose, inagural California State Legislature.



These legal acts sealing Manifest Destiny continue to impact the region and State of California via land, property and habeas corpus laws targeted specifically to Negroes and those non-white male according to the original California State Constitution.



We have some very serious challenges, helping to form a more perfect union, with ongoing hostile environmental conditions with a special 2021 Earth Day notice of tomorrow's meeting.



Hopefully, the unveiling of "State sponsored designed plans" will reflect decades of patient, care, consistent concern for future generations to enjoy the amazing authentic California Gold Rush Story.



Thank God, I am safely under COVID-19 quarantine house arrest by County Public Health Officials and cannot participate in this "hidden" notion, with no written agenda, rolling out a predetermined outcome, with "targeted" limited outreach, for a secret election, that elected officials with jurisdiction have no knowledge, I will get to breathe.



Are "Negroes" citizens in 2021 and allowed to vote? Does the Brown Act apply to "Negroes" in 2021? My lawd... I'll send some folks and friends... who probably did not get the 2021 Earth Day notice.



Genesis 15:12-14, is clearly ready for prime time, we are indeed are in for some difficult days ahead.



Thankfully, the Gold Mining Town of Negro Bar and Sacramenro Gold Mining Region are apart of the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom, archives safely within the Sacramento State University Library and US Library of Congress, tomorrow the world will be watching, again.



Michael Harris, Chief of Staff for the Negroes

Friends of Negro Bar State Park

