Earth Day "We Can't Breath!" In SF, Rally Demands Halt To Hunters Point/TI Development
Dozens of Hunters Point and Treasure Island residents as well as community members rallied at San Francisco City Hall to demand a moratorium on the continued development of the radioactive dumps at Hunters Point and Treasure Island.
Speakers also charged that the SF Board of Supervisors and Mayor London Breed had refused to protect the residents and workers at these sites.
Community members from Hunters Point and Treasure Island rallied on Earth Day 2021 to demand an moratorium to continued development of the Hunters Point Shipyard and Treasure Island radioactive dump sites as condos.
Doctors including Dr. Ahimsa Sumchai and Dr. Aude Bouagnon reported that residents and workers continue to get contaminated and ill from the highly toxic shipyard. Other speakers called out the SF Supervisors and Mayor London Breed for continuing to allow the Lennar corporation which flagrantly ignore health and safety regulations and the protection of the people. Mayor Breed has continued to allow Department of Public Health Environmental Engineer Amy Brownell who has been helping to sell homes at Hunters Point and whose payroll is paid for by the Lennar corporation.
She also has told residents and workers that their ill health is a result of stress.
Speakers also compared the difference in treatment of cancer epidemics at Marin County to how the Black and Brown community are treated in San Francisco.
Malik Washington, editor of the San Francisco Bay View and Carol Harvey who has reported on the continuing dangers of the Island and Hunters Point also spoke about the role of the National Black Community paper had spent decades covering these issues.
Despite the effort to get the TV and major newspapers to cover the major Earth Day event in San Francisco there was a total boycott of the event.
