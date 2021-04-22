top
Earth Day "We Can't Breath!" In SF, Rally Demands Halt To Hunters Point/TI Development
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Apr 22nd, 2021 7:52 PM
Dozens of Hunters Point and Treasure Island residents as well as community members rallied at San Francisco City Hall to demand a moratorium on the continued development of the radioactive dumps at Hunters Point and Treasure Island.
Speakers also charged that the SF Board of Supervisors and Mayor London Breed had refused to protect the residents and workers at these sites.
img_7885.jpg
Community members from Hunters Point and Treasure Island rallied on Earth Day 2021 to demand an moratorium to continued development of the Hunters Point Shipyard and Treasure Island radioactive dump sites as condos.
Doctors including Dr. Ahimsa Sumchai and Dr. Aude Bouagnon reported that residents and workers continue to get contaminated and ill from the highly toxic shipyard. Other speakers called out the SF Supervisors and Mayor London Breed for continuing to allow the Lennar corporation which flagrantly ignore health and safety regulations and the protection of the people. Mayor Breed has continued to allow Department of Public Health Environmental Engineer Amy Brownell who has been helping to sell homes at Hunters Point and whose payroll is paid for by the Lennar corporation.
She also has told residents and workers that their ill health is a result of stress.
Speakers also compared the difference in treatment of cancer epidemics at Marin County to how the Black and Brown community are treated in San Francisco.
Malik Washington, editor of the San Francisco Bay View and Carol Harvey who has reported on the continuing dangers of the Island and Hunters Point also spoke about the role of the National Black Community paper had spent decades covering these issues.
Despite the effort to get the TV and major newspapers to cover the major Earth Day event in San Francisco there was a total boycott of the event.

Additional media:
Corruption Galore! SF Hunters Point TI Radioactive Cover-up For Profits With Dr. Ahimsa Sumchai
https://youtu.be/TL0dv4Jhdl8

SF Treasure Island Radioactive Dump Site Cover-up, Residents & Workers With Attorney Stanley Goff
https://youtu.be/icvlTjvh57Q

San Francisico Treasure Island Criminal Cover-up With SF Bay Viiew Journalist Carol Harvey
https://youtu.be/4OmLqRRez6c

Treasure Island residents bring $2 billion class action lawsuit for radiation and toxin exposure
https://sfbayview.com/2020/01/treasure-island-residents-bring-2-billion-class-action-lawsuit-for-radiation-and-toxin-exposure/

$1 Billion Eco-Fraud At SF Hunters Point/Treasure Island-Residents/Whistleblower Files Charges
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hdO8QHT7ptY

SF Treasure Island Former Residents File Suit For Contamination /Injuries & To Shutdown The Multi-Billion DollarDevelopment
https://youtu.be/04Aq7-TC9Ks

SF Treasure Island Conservation Corps Nightmare, The Cover-up & Environmental Racism
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lb49dvh5hsU

"No Charter School On SF Treasure Island Superfund Site!" Environmentalists/Candidates Speakout
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCvWcgx7_qI

Treasure Island Nightmare: Whistleblowers & Former Residents Speak Out About Cancers & Cover-up
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rtuDlkvWJO8

SF Hunters Point/Treasure Island Radiation Whistleblower Speaks Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htA8lqYc96Q

SF Treasure Island Radiation Whistleblowers Expose Deadly Cover-up By Tetra Tech & Government: A $1 Billion Dollar Eco-Fraud
https://youtu.be/lb6LxUOKWks

Former Treasure Island residents report radiation and chemical poisoning during Feb. 8 SF Supervisors’ hearing
https://sfbayview.com/2021/03/former-treasure-island-residents-report-radiation-and-chemical-poisoning-during-feb-8-sf-supervisors-hearing/

What politicians, the Navy and the EPA don’t want you to know: Treasure Island and Hunters Point are equally toxic Superfund sites
https://sfbayview.com/2018/10/what-politicians-the-navy-and-the-epa-dont-want-you-to-know-treasure-island-and-hunters-point-are-equally-toxic-superfund-sites/

"Not A Whisper" Questions Not Asked At Newsom Cox 2018 CA Gubernatorial Debate At KQED
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CXCXWV7Kfkk&t=41s

Media silent as Navy digs 1,280 radiological objects from Treasure Island
https://sfbayview.com/2018/10/media-silent-as-navy-digs-1280-radiological-objects-from-treasure-island/'

Treasure Island Health & Safety Whistleblowers, Former TI Residents & Advocates Speak Out On Cover-up
https://youtu.be/rtuDlkvWJO8

SF Hunters Point/Treasure Island Radiation Whistleblower Speaks Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htA8lqYc96Q

Navy altered SF Hunters Point cleanup to cover, not remove, toxic soil
https://www.sfchronicle.com/bayarea/article/Report-Navy-altered-Hunters-Point-cleanup-to-14302320.php?utm_campaign=CMS%20Sharing%20Tools%20&utm_source=share-by-email&utm_medium=email

San Francisco irradiates the poor on Treasure Island
https://sfbayview.com/2019/01/san-francisco-irradiates-the-poor-on-treasure-island/

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio

Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/ifyJxnB78uE
§Dr. Ahimsa Sumchai
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Apr 22nd, 2021 7:52 PM
sm_img_7849_2.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Dr. Ahimsa Sumchai called for an emergency healthcare crisis stop on the development.
https://youtu.be/ifyJxnB78uE
§Former Black Panther Elaine Brown Spoke
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Apr 22nd, 2021 7:52 PM
sm_img_7861_2.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Elaine Brown who was with the Black Panthers called out the corruption of San Francisco Democratic Party politicians who are covering up the poisoning of the Hunters Point-Treasure Island residents because of payoffs from Lennar and the developers.
https://youtu.be/ifyJxnB78uE
§Justice 4 Treasure Island
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Apr 22nd, 2021 7:52 PM
sm_img_7820_2.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Residents of Treasure Island said they continue to suffer from the contamination.
https://youtu.be/ifyJxnB78uE
§Journalist Carol Harvey Has Covered
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Apr 22nd, 2021 7:52 PM
sm_img_7860_2.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
SF Bay View journalist Carol Harvey has exposed the health conditions for residents and workers at Treasure Island for years with over 84 articles.
https://youtu.be/ifyJxnB78uE
