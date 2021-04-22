The new report, "Financing Border Wars," details the push for border walls, drones and biometrics -- including iris scans and finger prints -- which violate the international human rights of migrants and refugees. The abuse includes tracking surveillance on phones and social media.

by Brenda NorrellCensored NewsElbit Systems is among 23 global companies listed as profiteers abusing the human rights of migrants and refugees around the world, according to a new global report.Elbit is currently constructing spy towers, integrated fixed towers, on the Tohono O'odham Nation, which allows the U.S. Border Patrol to stalk the most vulnerable O'odham, including women, children and elderly.The Israeli defense contractor Elbit is protested globally because of its border security in Palestine.The new report, "Financing Border Wars," details the push for border walls, drones and biometrics -- including iris scans and finger prints -- which violate the international human rights of migrants and refugees. The abuse includes tracking surveillance on phones and social media.The border industry is directly linked to global arms sales, torture in prisons, and provides facial recognition from inside vehicles at the US Mexico border.Australia, Europe and the United States are leading the global push to profiteer from the border surveillance and detainment of migrants and refugees.'Financing Border Wars,' points out that divestment was an important strategy in ending Apartheid in South Africa, and is now making an impact toward ending reliance on fossil fuels and big oil.Divestment could help halt the global human rights abuses by border profiteers, the report states.Read the full article and download the report at Censored News