top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Racial Justice
'Financing Border Wars' Corporations violating human rights on Arizona border
by Brenda Norrell
Thursday Apr 22nd, 2021 8:48 AM
The new report, "Financing Border Wars," details the push for border walls, drones and biometrics -- including iris scans and finger prints -- which violate the international human rights of migrants and refugees. The abuse includes tracking surveillance on phones and social media.
lukeville_arizona.jpg
by Brenda Norrell
Censored News

Elbit Systems is among 23 global companies listed as profiteers abusing the human rights of migrants and refugees around the world, according to a new global report.

Elbit is currently constructing spy towers, integrated fixed towers, on the Tohono O'odham Nation, which allows the U.S. Border Patrol to stalk the most vulnerable O'odham, including women, children and elderly.

The Israeli defense contractor Elbit is protested globally because of its border security in Palestine.

The new report, "Financing Border Wars," details the push for border walls, drones and biometrics -- including iris scans and finger prints -- which violate the international human rights of migrants and refugees. The abuse includes tracking surveillance on phones and social media.

The border industry is directly linked to global arms sales, torture in prisons, and provides facial recognition from inside vehicles at the US Mexico border.

Australia, Europe and the United States are leading the global push to profiteer from the border surveillance and detainment of migrants and refugees.

'Financing Border Wars,' points out that divestment was an important strategy in ending Apartheid in South Africa, and is now making an impact toward ending reliance on fossil fuels and big oil.

Divestment could help halt the global human rights abuses by border profiteers, the report states.

Read the full article and download the report at Censored News
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2021/04/financing-border-wars-elbit-among-23.html
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2021/04/fin...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 160.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code