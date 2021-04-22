top
Peninsula
Peninsula
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Peninsula | Racial Justice
Justice for Roger Allen! Protest in Daly City
by Another Black Man Killed by Police
Thursday Apr 22nd, 2021 5:11 AM
On April 15, in the San Francisco suburb of Daly City, dozens of demonstrators gathered to protest the shooting of Roger Allen by police.
sm_screen_shot_2021-04-22_at_3.53.04_am.jpg
original image (1464x1512)
Daly City police officers don’t wear body cameras and for unknown reasons police dash cameras did not record the incident on April 7 when San Francisco resident Roger Allen was killed by police.

Demonstrators at a protest in Daly City said on April 15 that Allen’s death deserves a full explanation. They held up signs calling on San Mateo County's District Attorney to release the names of the officers involved and demanded full transparency.

San Mateo County District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe is a leading advocate for the death penalty while his constituents voted overwhelmingly to repeal it. He has never had an opponent and has worked exclusively in the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office, starting there as an intern in 1977. Local activists say they have had enough. He will run for reelection again in 2022 and they actively seek a replacement.

Protesters are also critical of Daily City council members for failing to invest in police body cameras. They are calling for the firing without pension of officers involved in the Allen case.

While DA Wagstaffe has released few details, he indicated that Allen and two others were sitting in a truck with a damaged tire when a Daly City police officer approached to offer assistance. Soon there were three more police (although why this was necessary for a damaged tire one has to wonder). One of those officers ended up shooting Allen in the chest after spotting what turned out to be a toy gun.

Allen’s family disputes the district attorney’s version of events and has retained civil rights lawyer John Burris to represent them.



§Say His Name
by Another Black Man Killed by Police
Thursday Apr 22nd, 2021 5:11 AM
sm_screen_shot_2021-04-22_at_3.51.45_am.jpeg
original image (1546x1492)
§ACAB
by Another Black Man Killed by Police
Thursday Apr 22nd, 2021 5:11 AM
sm_screen_shot_2021-04-22_at_3.52.07_am.jpg
original image (1398x1462)
§marching
by Another Black Man Killed by Police
Thursday Apr 22nd, 2021 5:11 AM
sm_screen_shot_2021-04-22_at_3.53.43_am.jpg
original image (1454x1330)
§Banner
by Another Black Man Killed by Police
Thursday Apr 22nd, 2021 5:11 AM
sm_screen_shot_2021-04-22_at_3.52.41_am.jpg
original image (1538x1138)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 170.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code