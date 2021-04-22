top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Police State & Prisons
San Leandro Calls for Justice for Steven Taylor and Other N. California Victims of Police
by Killings
Thursday Apr 22nd, 2021 2:40 AM
Steven Taylor was an African American resident of San Leandro who was killed by the police in a Walmart on 4/18/20. The officer who shot Taylor has been charged with manslaughter and is awaiting trial. A rally on the anniversary of Taylor's death called for an end to police violence against African Americans and other people of color.
sm_21._students_lead_the_crowd_in_chants_in_between_some_of_the_speeches.jpg
original image (1692x2000)
Photos by Bruce Lescher, ProBonoPhoto.org. Please credit the photographer.

On April 18, members of the Justice 4 Steven Taylor organizing group and students from the Social Justice Academy (SJA) at San Leandro High School held an event that tore at hearts and inspired people to act for change. Addie Kitchen, Steven Taylor's grandmother, was a moving speaker and there were chants and pleas for an end to police violence. Student members of SJA have organized vigils, letter-writing campaigns, marches and car caravans to seek justice for Taylor's family.

Other Northern California victims of police violence were remembered as well including Oscar Grant, whose mother, Rev. Wanda Johnson, addressed the crowd. Family members of victims Sean Monterrosa, Colby Friday, Miles Hall, Stephon Clark, and Angelo Quito also spoke from the stage.
http://www.lovenotbloodcampaign.com
§Addie Kitchen, Steven Taylor's grandmother
by Police Killings Must Stop
Thursday Apr 22nd, 2021 2:40 AM
sm_13._addie_kitchen__grandmother_of_steven_taylor__addresses_the_crowd.jpg
original image (1143x2000)
http://www.lovenotbloodcampaign.com
§Memorial Stones
by Police Killings Must Stop
Thursday Apr 22nd, 2021 2:40 AM
sm_36._memorial_stones.jpg
original image (2469x2000)
http://www.lovenotbloodcampaign.com
§Rev. Wanda Johnson, mother of Oscar Grant
by Police Killings Must Stop
Thursday Apr 22nd, 2021 2:40 AM
sm_18._rev._wanda_johnson__mother_of_oscar_grant__killed_january_2009_in_oakland__shares_her_experience.jpg
original image (1681x2000)
http://www.lovenotbloodcampaign.com
§Speaker from APTP
by Police Killings Must Stop
Thursday Apr 22nd, 2021 2:40 AM
sm_39._james_berchman__of_the_anti-police_terror_project__give_the_last_speech_of_the_day.jpg
original image (2183x2000)
Anti Police Terrorism Project
http://www.lovenotbloodcampaign.com
§Sisters of Sean Monterrosa
by Police Killings Must Stop
Thursday Apr 22nd, 2021 2:40 AM
sm_19__sisters_of_sean_monterrosa__killed_june_2020_in_vallejo__express_their_grief.jpg
original image (2122x2000)
Sean Monterrosa was fatally shot on June 2, 2020 by a Vallejo police officer. Monterrosa was on his knees and had his hands above his waist when he was killed.
http://www.lovenotbloodcampaign.com
§Student Reads a Poem
by Police Killings Must Stop
Thursday Apr 22nd, 2021 2:40 AM
sm_26._student_nayaasha_reads_a_poem.jpg
original image (1385x2000)
Other H.S. students sang and made statements.
http://www.lovenotbloodcampaign.com
§Reverend with Baby Leads a Prayer
by Police Killings Must Stop
Thursday Apr 22nd, 2021 2:40 AM
sm_12._rev._erin_kim-eubanks_of_bethel_community_churh_offers_an_opening_prayer.jpg
original image (3000x1464)
http://www.lovenotbloodcampaign.com
§Plenty of Food on Hand
by Police Killings Must Stop
Thursday Apr 22nd, 2021 2:40 AM
sm_33._free_food_.jpg
original image (2274x2000)
http://www.lovenotbloodcampaign.com
§Family of Angelo Quinto
by Police Killings Must Stop
Thursday Apr 22nd, 2021 2:40 AM
sm_23._the_family_of_anglelo_quinto__killed_february_2021_in_antioch__share_what_happened_to_angelo.jpg
original image (1596x2000)
Angelo Quinto’s family says he died after police pinned him by his neck. The 30-year-old Filipino-American was a Navy veteran.
http://www.lovenotbloodcampaign.com
§Mother of Colby Friday
by Police Killings Must Stop
Thursday Apr 22nd, 2021 2:40 AM
sm_20._mother_of_colby_friday__killed_august_2016_in_stockton__traveled_to_speak_of_her_support.jpg
original image (2175x2000)
Colby Friday was 30 when he was killed in the middle of the afternoon in 2016. His mother said the white officer did not turn on his body camera at the beginning of the incident.
http://www.lovenotbloodcampaign.com
§Taun Hall, mother of Miles Hall
by Police Killings Must Stop
Thursday Apr 22nd, 2021 2:40 AM
sm_22._taun_hall__mother_of_miles_hall__killed_june_2019_in_walnut_creek__addresses_the_people.jpg
original image (1596x2000)
Miles Hall was killed near his home on June 2, 2019, when Walnut Creek police opened fire after responding to a 911 call from family members concerned about his mental health.
http://www.lovenotbloodcampaign.com
§Student speaks to the crowd
by Police Killings Must Stop
Thursday Apr 22nd, 2021 2:40 AM
sm_18._student_rawhawn_smith_speaks_to_the_crowd.jpg
original image (1603x2000)
http://www.lovenotbloodcampaign.com
§On the stage behind speakers...
by Police Killings Must Stop
Thursday Apr 22nd, 2021 2:40 AM
sm_11._a_banner_honoring_the_ancestors.jpg
original image (1513x2000)
... a banner honoring ancestors
http://www.lovenotbloodcampaign.com
§City Councilman Fred Simon
by Police Killings Must Stop
Thursday Apr 22nd, 2021 2:40 AM
sm_16._city_councilman_fred_simon_reads_an_official_proclamation_honoring_stven_taylor.jpg
original image (1111x2000)
http://www.lovenotbloodcampaign.com
§California's new Attorney General Rob Bonta
by Police Killings Must Stop
Thursday Apr 22nd, 2021 2:40 AM
sm_17._rob_bonta__nominated_to_be_california_s_attorney_general__expresses_his_support.jpg
original image (1336x2000)
The son of civil rights activists, Bonta was born in the Philippines and grew up in the Central Valley, where his parents, helped organize farmworkers.
http://www.lovenotbloodcampaign.com
§Stephon Clark's brother Stevante spoke
by Police Killings Must Stop
Thursday Apr 22nd, 2021 2:40 AM
sm_23._stevante__brother_of_stephon_clark__killed_march_2018_in_sacramento__traveled_to_express_his_support_and_tell_what_happened_to_stephon.jpg
original image (1058x1797)
Stephon Clark was a 22-year-old African-American man who was shot and killed in Sacramento by two officers of the Sacramento Police Department in the backyard of his grandmother's house while he had a phone in his hand.
http://www.lovenotbloodcampaign.com
§Cephus Johnson, Oscar Grant's Uncle
by Police Killings Must Stop
Thursday Apr 22nd, 2021 2:40 AM
sm_24._cephus_johnson__uncle_of_oscar_grant__killed_january_2009_in_oakland__urges_the_crowd_to_support_legislative_actions.jpg
original image (1579x2000)
Most people call Cephus "Uncle Bobby". Together with other family members of Oscar, he created the "Love Not Blood Campaign."
http://www.lovenotbloodcampaign.com
§San Leandro H.S. Teacher thanks everyone for coming
by Police Killings Must Stop
Thursday Apr 22nd, 2021 2:40 AM
sm_40._teacher_eviray_santos_thanks_the_students_for_all_their_work.jpg
original image (2449x2000)
http://www.lovenotbloodcampaign.com
§Justice for Steven Taylor
by Police Killings Must Stop
Thursday Apr 22nd, 2021 2:40 AM
sm_30sign_seeking_justice_for_steven_taylor.jpg
original image (3000x1855)
http://www.lovenotbloodcampaign.com
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 170.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code