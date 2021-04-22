From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Police State & Prisons
San Leandro Calls for Justice for Steven Taylor and Other N. California Victims of Police
Steven Taylor was an African American resident of San Leandro who was killed by the police in a Walmart on 4/18/20. The officer who shot Taylor has been charged with manslaughter and is awaiting trial. A rally on the anniversary of Taylor's death called for an end to police violence against African Americans and other people of color.
Photos by Bruce Lescher, ProBonoPhoto.org. Please credit the photographer.
On April 18, members of the Justice 4 Steven Taylor organizing group and students from the Social Justice Academy (SJA) at San Leandro High School held an event that tore at hearts and inspired people to act for change. Addie Kitchen, Steven Taylor's grandmother, was a moving speaker and there were chants and pleas for an end to police violence. Student members of SJA have organized vigils, letter-writing campaigns, marches and car caravans to seek justice for Taylor's family.
Other Northern California victims of police violence were remembered as well including Oscar Grant, whose mother, Rev. Wanda Johnson, addressed the crowd. Family members of victims Sean Monterrosa, Colby Friday, Miles Hall, Stephon Clark, and Angelo Quito also spoke from the stage.
On April 18, members of the Justice 4 Steven Taylor organizing group and students from the Social Justice Academy (SJA) at San Leandro High School held an event that tore at hearts and inspired people to act for change. Addie Kitchen, Steven Taylor's grandmother, was a moving speaker and there were chants and pleas for an end to police violence. Student members of SJA have organized vigils, letter-writing campaigns, marches and car caravans to seek justice for Taylor's family.
Other Northern California victims of police violence were remembered as well including Oscar Grant, whose mother, Rev. Wanda Johnson, addressed the crowd. Family members of victims Sean Monterrosa, Colby Friday, Miles Hall, Stephon Clark, and Angelo Quito also spoke from the stage.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network