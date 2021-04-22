San Leandro Calls for Justice for Steven Taylor and Other N. California Victims of Police by Killings

Thursday Apr 22nd, 2021 2:40 AM

Steven Taylor was an African American resident of San Leandro who was killed by the police in a Walmart on 4/18/20. The officer who shot Taylor has been charged with manslaughter and is awaiting trial. A rally on the anniversary of Taylor's death called for an end to police violence against African Americans and other people of color.

Photos by Bruce Lescher, ProBonoPhoto.org. Please credit the photographer.



On April 18, members of the Justice 4 Steven Taylor organizing group and students from the Social Justice Academy (SJA) at San Leandro High School held an event that tore at hearts and inspired people to act for change. Addie Kitchen, Steven Taylor's grandmother, was a moving speaker and there were chants and pleas for an end to police violence. Student members of SJA have organized vigils, letter-writing campaigns, marches and car caravans to seek justice for Taylor's family.



Other Northern California victims of police violence were remembered as well including Oscar Grant, whose mother, Rev. Wanda Johnson, addressed the crowd. Family members of victims Sean Monterrosa, Colby Friday, Miles Hall, Stephon Clark, and Angelo Quito also spoke from the stage.