While whole buildings on Bush Street, San Francisco have huge For Rent Signs, Supervisor Mandelman proposes spending $3000 a month per person to place homeless on cold, asphalt parking lots in tents, at today's Budget Committee meeting. If you need an apartment in San Francisco, there are thousands of empty apartments.No later than January 2021, and most since March 2020, apartment buildings in San Francisco were emptied by college students who could attend school from their parents' home rent free. Now on Bush Street in San Francisco, from Hyde Street to Powell Street, there are many buildings with huge For Rent signs for studios and one bedroom apartments which certainly cost less than $3,000 a month, and if the City negotiated with the landlord, would cost much less than $3,000 a month per apartment to house the homeless. Yet Supervisor Mandelman saw nothing wrong with promoting a proposal from the business owners of San Francisco to house the homeless in prison-like conditions in individual, cold tents on asphalt parking lots for almost $3,000 a month, courtesy the taxpayers. It is always cheaper to subsidize rents in permanent housing. At the hearing, he kept promoting the lie that there is no affordable housing in San Francisco, when in fact there are EMPTY APARTMENT BUILDINGS ON BUSH STREET and thousands of empty apartments in the City.Every single supervisor should be REQUIRED TO WALK THEIR DISTRICT TO COME UP WITH A LIST OF EMPTY APARTMENTS. The City can then negotiate with the landlords for a decent price, less than $3,000 a month per person, to house the homeless.For more on this outrage, see:Meanwhile, now is the time to look for an apartment in San Francisco as there are thousands of empty apartments and not many renters.