top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Racial Justice
SF Protest At KQED To Stop Censorship & To Demand Truthful Programming On Mumia Abu-Jamal
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Apr 21st, 2021 3:39 PM
A rally was held at KQED in San Francisco on April 20, 2021 to demand programming on the real story of the frame-up of Mumia Abu-Jamal
img_7806.jpg
A solidarity rally was held in San Franciscoo to demand that public television station KQED allow a program telling the real truth about the frame-up and jailing of journalist and political prisoner Mumia Abu-Jamal.
According to speakers KQED management are censoring the real story of the frame-up of Mumia and also have been silent about his dangerous health conditions in part because of covid which he contracted in prison.
They are also programming a sympathetic series of programs on Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner who is personally keeping Mumia in prison despite his serious and life
threatening health problems.
While the corporate media including KQED and PBS are spending many hours on the case of Navalny in Russia they have been totally silent about the treatment of Mumia and the dangers to his life.
This action took place on April 20, 2021.
Additional media:
KQED censorship of Mumia Abu-Jamal in new documentary ‘Philly D.A.’
https://sfbayview.com/2021/04/protest-kqed-censorship-of-mumia-abu-jamal-in-new-documentary-philly-d-a/

Letter To KQED
http://www.laboractionmumia.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Letter-to-Independent-Lens.pdf

Labor Action Committee To Free Mumia
https://www.laboractionmumia.org

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/vdzR2WNsAc0
§Mumia's Real Story Censored By KQED
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Apr 21st, 2021 3:39 PM
sm_mumia_with_fist.jpg
original image (1200x1173)
Journalist and political activist Mumia Abu-Jamal's struggle for his life with serious health problems including covid which he contracted in prison is being censored out by KQED management and the rest of corporate media.
https://youtu.be/vdzR2WNsAc0
§KQED Tell The Truth
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Apr 21st, 2021 3:39 PM
sm_img_7800.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Part of the participants tell KQED to tell the truth
https://youtu.be/vdzR2WNsAc0
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 170.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code