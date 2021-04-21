top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
It Could Happen Here — & Has Happened Here: Community Before Cops Statement on the Chauvin Verdict
by Community Before Cops
Wednesday Apr 21st, 2021 10:36 AM
For immediate release
Salinas, California — April 20th, 2021
sm_cb4c_goals.jpg
original image (480x648)

The Derek Chauvin conviction is deeply felt across Monterey County, particularly in our Black, brown, Indigenous, disabled, and working class and poor communities, who are most affected by the surveillance and terror inherent to policing. Community Before Cops recognizes that while this verdict is a step toward healing and even a cause for celebration, it does not amount to justice. Real justice will necessitate ensuring that our communities’ limited funds are not spent on the same unreformable systems which murdered George Floyd in Minneapolis, Brenda Mendoza in Salinas, and 16 year old Ma'Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio, killed by police as the Chauvin verdict was being read.

Nearly 65% of likely voters across America believe that law enforcement funds should be reallocated to non-police emergency services[1]; Community Before Cops is committed to supporting that transformative vision in our cities’ upcoming budget conversations this May and June. Not one more dollar should go to the police, who routinely spend over 40% of our city budgets. Instead, we intend to continue supporting the thousands of our neighbors who wish to see their tax dollars spent on youth programs, COVID relief, libraries, restorative justice, recreation departments, rehabilitation, environmentalism, and other social services which studies have shown secure real public safety for all.

The CB4C Mission Statement: Committed to reinvesting our tax dollars into programs that strengthen and uplift our community by divesting from police. Real public safety now!


[1] https://theappeal.org/the-lab/polling-memos/likely-voters-support-non-police-emergency-response/

https://sites.google.com/view/communitybef...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 170.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code