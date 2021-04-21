From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Related Categories: San Francisco | Police State & Prisons
Rally for Mumia at KQED SF Office
Demand for equal time for the truth about Mumia Abu-Jamal
Photos (except graphics): Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono PhotoSuporters of Mumia Abu-Jamal rallied in front of the Beale Street offices of radio station KQED to demand equal time to counter a program that celebrates Larry Krasner, a so called "civil rights" lawyer. Krasner is responsible the unjust persecution of long imprisoned revolutionary journalist Mumia Abu-Jamal.
A follow-up demonstration will be held April 24th in Oakland to demand Mumia's release.
