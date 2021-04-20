Ex-Cop Guilty on All Counts of Murder of George Floyd by Power to the People

Tuesday Apr 20th, 2021 8:28 PM

We finally saw the power of a mass movement with a middle class jury, including 2 jurors with family connections to the police, convicting Minneapolis now ex-cop white Derek Chauvin of the murder of black George Floyd while handcuffed and face down, with Chauvin sitting on Floyd's neck with his knee for over 9 minutes, supposedly for the use of an alleged $20 counterfeit bill. The struggle continues.

The 3 police accomplices will be tried in August 2021 and must also be convicted. The allowance of qualified immunity to murder with impunity given to the police must end. The use of all guns by the police must end. There are countries where the police do not have guns. The use of pepper spray, tear gas, rubber bullets and wooden bullets by the police must end. The police must be defunded and all money now given to police departments must go to all social service departments so that we finally eliminate poverty in this backward, racist, war criminal country that puts private greed before human need.



As to this Minneapolis jury, there were 2 obvious factors for their swift and complete guilty verdict:

1. They live in a community that experienced a major uprising due to the outrageous murder of George Floyd by the police and knew that anything other a guilty verdict would cause yet another such uprising in Minneapolis, this time with the National Guard present everywhere, making the possibility of civilian deaths very likely.



2. The Minneapolis police chief and other top level police officials testified against ex-cop Derek Chauvin, so the jurors who had any sympathy for the police could not argue for anything other than a guilty verdict. The decision for the police chief and other police officials to testify on behalf of the prosecution can only have come from the highest levels of the capitalist class, as we witnessed a nationwide uprising not seen in this country since the anti-draft movement during the American War against Vietnam when this country was in a state of civil war with every college campus the center of the anti-draft movement until the draft ended in 1973. The ruling capitalist class knew that anything less than a conviction of Chauvin would only cause the uprising to broaden, threatening the whole private profit system.



Victory, victory is our cry;

The class struggle is the reason why!