Is your toaster not toasting? Your blender not blending? Bring your item in need of repair and get one-on-one guidance on how to fix it.
Fixers will plan on only one repair per customer, but you may submit multiple items (please indicate priority) in case there is extra time.
South Bay | Environment & Forest Defense
|Saturday April 24
|12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Class/Workshop
|City of Sunnyvale
|Free webinar via zoom. Registration required.
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fix-it-up-rep...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Apr 20th, 2021 4:19 PM
