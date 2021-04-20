From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Environment & Forest DefenseView events for the week of 4/22/2021
|Zero Wasty, Very Tasty
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday April 22
|Time
|5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|City of Sunnyvale
|Location Details
|virtual webinar via zoom. Registration required.
|
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/zero-wasty-ve...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Apr 20th, 2021 4:12 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network