United Nations: Shackling of aged inmate, Mumia Abu-Jamal, is deplorable by UN statement reposted by Jamal Journal

Tuesday Apr 20th, 2021 10:57 AM

"The use of shackles during his hospital stays is deplorable, and causes Mr. Abu-Jamal additional and unnecessary suffering," said the experts. "International standards on the treatment of prisoners clearly stipulate that instruments of restraint are to be imposed only when no lesser form of control would be effective to address the risks posed by unrestricted movement."