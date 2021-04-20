From the Open-Publishing Calendar
BREAKING: Mumia Abu-Jamal is out of surgery!
Tuesday April 20 morning update: We just heard from the medical attorneys that Mumia is recovering well from the surgery. Mumia is getting minimal oxygen and one IV which is a good sign. We have not yet heard from Mumia but we expect he will be able to call his family today. We need to see him, hear from him, and know that he has the proper rehabilitation plan. Mumia's wife Wadiya says "I won't know he is ok until i hear from him directly."
Tuesday April 20 9:34am: Mumia's medical attorney's have received word from the Open Heart ICU doctors. Mumia's surgery was successful. There were no complications. He is receiving minimal oxygen and has one IV.
Mumia's wife Wadiya was waiting all day yesterday, and all night for word and only heard this news this morning at 9:30 am.
Wadiya Jamal says "I won't know he is ok until I hear from him directly."
We are demanding that the hospital officials and the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections do the following immediately:
1) Mumia must not be shackled to his hospital bed during his recovery.
2) Let Mumia speak with his Family.
2) Let Mumia speak directly with his physician Dr. Ricardo Alvarez
3) Let Mumia speak with his spiritual advisor Dr. Mark Taylor
4) Provide the appropriate rehabilitation plan for his recovery
The next days, weeks, and months will be critical in Mumia's recovery.
The conditions of his confinement contributed to his heart disease. He was held in isolation solitary for over a year, never able to exercise. Limited to walking in his very small cell. He was allowed off his block rarely. These were due to the covid restrictions.
As he recovers he MUST have access to his physician, exercise and a heart health diet.
Head of PA DOC, John Wetzel
717-728-2573 *** EMAIL: J.Wetzel@state.pa.us , ra-crpadocsecretary@pa.gov
twitter: @johnewetzel, @DOCSecretary
PA DOC, Deputy Secretary for Administration of Healthcare, Christopher Oppman
717-728-4122 or 717-728-2573 Ext 5
SCI Mahanoy Superintendent, Bernadette Mason
570-773-2158
Governor of PA, Tom Wolf
717-787-2500 ext. 3. *** FAX 717-772-8284 *** EMAIL: Brunelle.Michael@gmail.com
facebook: @governorwolf, @TomWolfPA instagram: @governortomwolf
(c) Menira Gilden Seth Tobocman
And every letter of encouragement and support goes such a long way for Mumia. Send him your blessings:
Mumia Abu-Jamal
Smart Communications/PADOC
Mumia Abu-Jamal, AM 8335
SCI Mahanoy
c/o PO Box 33028
St Petersburg, FL 33733
