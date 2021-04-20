Tuesday April 20 morning update: We just heard from the medical attorneys that Mumia is recovering well from the surgery. Mumia is getting minimal oxygen and one IV which is a good sign. We have not yet heard from Mumia but we expect he will be able to call his family today. We need to see him, hear from him, and know that he has the proper rehabilitation plan. Mumia's wife Wadiya says "I won't know he is ok until i hear from him directly."

Tuesday April 20 9:34am: Mumia's medical attorney's have received word from the Open Heart ICU doctors. Mumia's surgery was successful. There were no complications. He is receiving minimal oxygen and has one IV.



Mumia's wife Wadiya was waiting all day yesterday, and all night for word and only heard this news this morning at 9:30 am.Wadiya Jamal says "I won't know he is ok until I hear from him directly."We are demanding that the hospital officials and the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections do the following immediately:1) Mumia must not be shackled to his hospital bed during his recovery.2) Let Mumia speak with his Family.2) Let Mumia speak directly with his physician Dr. Ricardo Alvarez3) Let Mumia speak with his spiritual advisor Dr. Mark Taylor4) Provide the appropriate rehabilitation plan for his recoveryThe next days, weeks, and months will be critical in Mumia's recovery.The conditions of his confinement contributed to his heart disease. He was held in isolation solitary for over a year, never able to exercise. Limited to walking in his very small cell. He was allowed off his block rarely. These were due to the covid restrictions.As he recovers he MUST have access to his physician, exercise and a heart health diet.Please continue to call and write to the PADOC and let them know we are watching and that "Freedom is the only treatment":And every letter of encouragement and support goes such a long way for Mumia. Send him your blessings:

Mumia Abu-Jamal

Smart Communications/PADOC

Mumia Abu-Jamal, AM 8335

SCI Mahanoy

c/o PO Box 33028

St Petersburg, FL 33733

(Florida is not a misprint, letters to Mumia are sent to the mail contractor in Florida and then scanned and printed and given to him). He will receive these in the infirmary and in his cell. Every prayer and letter matters.