From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Police State & Prisons
In San Rafael a Vigil--Justice for Daunte Wright
On April 11, a 20-year-old Black man, Daunte Wright, was killed by a police officer during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. He was shot at close range. Protesters say police are engaged in a racist war on Black America. At a vigil on April 16 in San Rafael, demonstrators remembered Daunte and other victims.
Photos by Stephanie Mohan, ProBonoPhoto.org of a vigil held on April 16 in the San Francisco suburb of San Rafael. Please credit the photographer.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network