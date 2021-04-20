top
Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Police State & Prisons
In San Rafael a Vigil--Justice for Daunte Wright
by Police Racism
Tuesday Apr 20th, 2021 3:26 AM
On April 11, a 20-year-old Black man, Daunte Wright, was killed by a police officer during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. He was shot at close range. Protesters say police are engaged in a racist war on Black America. At a vigil on April 16 in San Rafael, demonstrators remembered Daunte and other victims.
sm_dwtop.jpg
original image (7360x4912)
Photos by Stephanie Mohan, ProBonoPhoto.org of a vigil held on April 16 in the San Francisco suburb of San Rafael. Please credit the photographer.
§Daunte Remembered...
by Police Racism
Tuesday Apr 20th, 2021 3:26 AM
sm_dwdaunteplus.jpg
original image (7360x4912)
...and many more
§Chalking
by Police Racism
Tuesday Apr 20th, 2021 3:26 AM
sm_dwkidsign.jpg
original image (7360x4912)
§Chalking
by Police Racism
Tuesday Apr 20th, 2021 3:26 AM
sm_dwchalking.jpg
original image (7360x4912)
§Lighting Sage
by Police Racism
Tuesday Apr 20th, 2021 3:26 AM
sm_dwsage.jpg
original image (4912x7360)
§RIP Adam Toledo
by Police Racism
Tuesday Apr 20th, 2021 3:26 AM
sm_dwalantoledo.jpg
original image (4912x7360)
Adam Toledo was a Latino seventh-grader, shot and killed by police on March 29 in Chicago.
§Buttons
by Police Racism
Tuesday Apr 20th, 2021 3:26 AM
sm_dwbuttons.jpg
original image (7360x4912)
§Say their names
by Police Racism
Tuesday Apr 20th, 2021 3:26 AM
sm_dwkokman.jpg
original image (3886x5822)
