In San Rafael a Vigil--Justice for Daunte Wright by Police Racism

Tuesday Apr 20th, 2021 3:26 AM

On April 11, a 20-year-old Black man, Daunte Wright, was killed by a police officer during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. He was shot at close range. Protesters say police are engaged in a racist war on Black America. At a vigil on April 16 in San Rafael, demonstrators remembered Daunte and other victims.

Photos by Stephanie Mohan, ProBonoPhoto.org of a vigil held on April 16 in the San Francisco suburb of San Rafael. Please credit the photographer.