Real Estate Development Takeover of Sonoma County by Tai Lam

Monday Apr 19th, 2021 9:25 PM

The North bay area of Sonoma County has become the victims of recent wildfires dating back to 2017. Since the fires, many Sonoma County residents have suffered by losing their homes, belongs and loved ones. While residences are unable to find affordable housing the real estate development industry has benefited, by purchasing the property of people who are unable to rebuild their homes. This Real estate companies convert the property they purchase into luxury homes and communities that people are unable to buy.