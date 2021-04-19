April 24: Paris, France demonstration for Mumia Abu-Jamal by French Collectif Libérations Mumia

Monday Apr 19th, 2021 7:13 PM

Featured below is an email newsletter released by the French Collectif Libérations Mumia, leading up to the April 24 event near the US embassy in Paris, France at 3:00 pm on the Place de la Concorde. On this occasion, a delegation will file a motion with the US Embassy.