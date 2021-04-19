ILWU Local #10 in SF calls for Mumia Abu-Jamal's release (April 19 letter to Gov. Wolf) by Jamal Journal

Monday Apr 19th, 2021 6:07 PM

This new ILWU Local #10 (400 North Point, San Francisco) letter sent to Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf calls for the immediate release of Mumia Abu-Jamal.

International Longshore and Warehouse Union

Local 10

400 NORTH POINT, SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94133 ·

(415) 776-8100

Fax: (415) 441-0610

PRESIDENT, Trent Willis

VICE PRESIDENT, Melvin Mackay

SECRETARY TREASURER, Edward C. Henderson



April 19, 2021



The Honorable Thomas W. Wolf Office of the Governor of Pennsylvania 508 Main Capital Building Harrisburg, PA 17120



Dear Governor Wolf:



The International Longshore and Warehouse Union (IL WU) Local 10, San Francisco is the only predominately African American longshore local on the West Coast. In 1999, the ILWU shut down In March as Twenty Five Thousand marched in San Francisco and the West Coast ports to stop the execution of Mumia Abu-Jamal. Today, Local 10 is adding its voice to the many voices from around the world, calling for the immediate compassionate release of Mumia Abu-Jamal.



This renowned African American international journalist and author has been called “Voice of the Voiceless." His life now hangs in the balance. His freedom is the only prescription guaranteed by his doctor. Allowing Abu-Jamal to suffer while the pandemic appears to be unchecked will be reviewed at home and aboard as one more instance of the inequality of medical care in the U.S. He must be released immediately.



Brother Mumia's case has attracted attention from around the world where it is widely viewed as a symbol of the racist injustice, gravely plagued with irregularities. Just one of many failures was the exclusion of Black people from the jury, in our country where a trial by peers is seen as a corner stone of democracy.



Abu-Jamal is 66 years of age, battling COVID-19 and is diagnosed with congestive heart failure. He should not be forced to die in prison. Your intervention into this matter can prevent that from happening. We hope this letter will be a determining factor in Mumia's immediate release.



Thank you for your careful consideration in immediately releasing Brother Abu-Jamal. "An Injury To One Is An Injury To All." The struggle against unlawful and mass incarceration, as well as, the struggle to end systemic racism continues. The IL WU Local 10 is committed to fighting against all forms of injustice. As I mentioned above, the circumstances surrounding Mumia's incarceration have proven to very dubious over the years. We hope this letter will be a determining factor in the decision to free Brother Abu-Jamal. Thank you for your careful consideration in immediately releasing Brother Mumia Abu-Jamal.



Sincerely,

Trent Willis

President ILWU Local #10

opeiu29/afl-cio:mp