Related Categories: South Bay | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 4/25/2021
#StopAsianHate San José Community Rally
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday April 25
Time 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorAdam S. Juratovac
Location Details
Plaza de César Chávez
1 Paseo de San Antonio, San Jose, CA 95113
Crimes against the Asian-American community have risen dramatically since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Stop AAPI Hate reporting center, created to track, and respond to incidents of hate against the Asian-American and Pacific Islander communities of the United States, reported nearly 3,800 instances of discrimination since its inception less than one year ago. The Asian-American community has seen its community fall victim to vicious hate crimes. Enough is enough

CONCERT STYLE AUDIO SYSTEM: We understand that many people were unable to hear the speakers at previous rally due to the sound system. On April 25, 2021, we will have a concert style audio system.

TOILETS: There will be 3 portable toilets and 1 ADA accessible toilet on location.

PREVIOUS RALLY HIGHLIGHT VIDEO: https://youtu.be/xxVnYCTLSBY

Adam S. Juratovac (@AdamJTheLawyer) main organizer

Rally organizers request that attendees wear black to promote solidarity to survivors and victims of these acts of hate. Please also wear a mask.
sm_screen_shot_2021-04-19_at_1.26.53_am.jpg
original image (1060x1062)
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stopasianhate...

Added to the calendar on Monday Apr 19th, 2021 1:34 AM
