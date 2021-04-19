



Rally organizers request that attendees wear black to promote solidarity to survivors and victims of these acts of hate. Please also wear a mask. Crimes against the Asian-American community have risen dramatically since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Stop AAPI Hate reporting center, created to track, and respond to incidents of hate against the Asian-American and Pacific Islander communities of the United States, reported nearly 3,800 instances of discrimination since its inception less than one year ago. The Asian-American community has seen its community fall victim to vicious hate crimes. Enough is enoughCONCERT STYLE AUDIO SYSTEM: We understand that many people were unable to hear the speakers at previous rally due to the sound system. On April 25, 2021, we will have a concert style audio system.TOILETS: There will be 3 portable toilets and 1 ADA accessible toilet on location.PREVIOUS RALLY HIGHLIGHT VIDEO: https://youtu.be/xxVnYCTLSBY Adam S. Juratovac (@AdamJTheLawyer) main organizerRally organizers request that attendees wear black to promote solidarity to survivors and victims of these acts of hate. Please also wear a mask. For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stopasianhate...

Added to the calendar on Monday Apr 19th, 2021 1:34 AM