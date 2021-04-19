Crimes against the Asian-American community have risen dramatically since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Stop AAPI Hate reporting center, created to track, and respond to incidents of hate against the Asian-American and Pacific Islander communities of the United States, reported nearly 3,800 instances of discrimination since its inception less than one year ago. The Asian-American community has seen its community fall victim to vicious hate crimes. Enough is enough
CONCERT STYLE AUDIO SYSTEM: We understand that many people were unable to hear the speakers at previous rally due to the sound system. On April 25, 2021, we will have a concert style audio system.
TOILETS: There will be 3 portable toilets and 1 ADA accessible toilet on location.
PREVIOUS RALLY HIGHLIGHT VIDEO: https://youtu.be/xxVnYCTLSBY
Adam S. Juratovac (@AdamJTheLawyer) main organizer
Rally organizers request that attendees wear black to promote solidarity to survivors and victims of these acts of hate. Please also wear a mask.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 4/25/2021
|#StopAsianHate San José Community Rally
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday April 25
|Time
|1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Adam S. Juratovac
|Location Details
|
Plaza de César Chávez
1 Paseo de San Antonio, San Jose, CA 95113
|
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stopasianhate...
Added to the calendar on Monday Apr 19th, 2021 1:34 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network