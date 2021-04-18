top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Environment & Forest Defense
View events for the week of 4/25/2021
Earth Day Celebration & Mural Unveiling In Clarion Alley
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday April 25
Time 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/AuthorExtinction Rebellion SF Bay Area
Location Details
Clarion Alley, between Mission and Valencia Streets and 17th and 18th Streets in San Francisco.
Come celebrate Earth Day and the unveiling of Extinction Rebellion San Francisco Bay Area’s new mural, “The world is on fire,” with music performances, art activities, storytelling and some surprises!

David Solnit will be performing a spoken word + visual piece about the nature of the struggle against oil pipelines.

We will be screen printing posters on-site for you to take home, and have painting stations for children and adults alike.

The mural is larger than life and has to be seen in person to fully appreciate the love and detail that our Art Working Group painters put into this over many months during COVID lockdown in 2020. Now that we can finally be out on the streets again, come celebrate and find community in the power of creativity to help us #TellTheTruth and turn the tide on the climate and ecological emergency.

This event is outdoors and COVID-safe, so please follow community health guidelines, wear a mask, and bring hand sanitizer.

Contact leanarosetti [at] gmail.com for more info about Extinction Rebellion SF Bay Area’s Art Working Group.

Email clarionalleymuralproject [at] gmail.com for info about the Clarion Alley Mural Project.
sm_clarion_mural_compo-flat_lr.jpg
original image (1500x606)
For more event information: https://fb.me/e/M2gSJg4Y

Added to the calendar on Sunday Apr 18th, 2021 9:58 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 170.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code