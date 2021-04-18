



David Solnit will be performing a spoken word + visual piece about the nature of the struggle against oil pipelines.



We will be screen printing posters on-site for you to take home, and have painting stations for children and adults alike.



The mural is larger than life and has to be seen in person to fully appreciate the love and detail that our Art Working Group painters put into this over many months during COVID lockdown in 2020. Now that we can finally be out on the streets again, come celebrate and find community in the power of creativity to help us #TellTheTruth and turn the tide on the climate and ecological emergency.



This event is outdoors and COVID-safe, so please follow community health guidelines, wear a mask, and bring hand sanitizer.



Contact leanarosetti [at] gmail.com for more info about Extinction Rebellion SF Bay Area's Art Working Group.Email clarionalleymuralproject [at] gmail.com for info about the Clarion Alley Mural Project. For more event information: https://fb.me/e/M2gSJg4Y

