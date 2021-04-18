Spring is here and it's EARTH WEEK! Dust off your stilts, put on an animal onesie, bring out your pots and pans, and come celebrate our hard work towards climate regeneration and environmental justice. Connect with community and a shared vision for change.



Who: Activists, Concerned Citizens, Speakers, Families, Workers, Youth, Global Citizens: You!



All people are welcome at this event. In association with Extinction Rebellion Bay Area, 350 Bay Area and many individuals and satellite supporters. Let us know if your organization is interested in co-sponsoring.



Featured talk by: Ms. Margaret Gordon, the Co-Director at West Oakland Environmental Indicators.



Where: The event will begin at Snow Park located at Harrison St & 19th St, Oakland, CA 94612 The parade will continue to the amphitheater located between 12th Street and 1st Ave., Lake Merritt Blvd, Oakland, CA 94612



What: A meditation for the earth will set the tone for the day. There will be a collaborative art activity. The event will include music, speeches, and a procession along the scenic Lake Merritt. Our goal is to leave the park better than we found it, trash bags and hand sanitizer will be provided for beautification. There will also be a reaction booth set up to get your thoughts and feelings about the climate emergency which will be made into a video for social media. Ceremonies will conclude with a candle lit vigil at 7:30pm



Why: It's Earth Week! Let's come together as community. Institutions need to hear us: there is a climate emergency. It is vital to our livelihood, the ecosystems we exist within.

How: We will come together in costume, with smiles under our masks, expressing ourselves with signs and ideas, from all over the Bay Area and beyond, to make art and learn from each other. Listen to those already impacted the most.



This event is outdoors. Please follow public safety guidelines, wear a mask, respect people's space, and stay home if you're not feeling well! For more event information: https://fb.me/e/OBERrTFs

