top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Environment & Forest Defense
View events for the week of 4/24/2021
Earth Week Gathering Oakland
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday April 24
Time 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/AuthorExtinction Rebellion SF Bay Area
Location Details
Snow Park & Lake Merritt Amphitheater, Oakland
Spring is here and it's EARTH WEEK! Dust off your stilts, put on an animal onesie, bring out your pots and pans, and come celebrate our hard work towards climate regeneration and environmental justice. Connect with community and a shared vision for change.

Who: Activists, Concerned Citizens, Speakers, Families, Workers, Youth, Global Citizens: You!

All people are welcome at this event. In association with Extinction Rebellion Bay Area, 350 Bay Area and many individuals and satellite supporters. Let us know if your organization is interested in co-sponsoring.

Featured talk by: Ms. Margaret Gordon, the Co-Director at West Oakland Environmental Indicators.

Where: The event will begin at Snow Park located at Harrison St & 19th St, Oakland, CA 94612 The parade will continue to the amphitheater located between 12th Street and 1st Ave., Lake Merritt Blvd, Oakland, CA 94612

What: A meditation for the earth will set the tone for the day. There will be a collaborative art activity. The event will include music, speeches, and a procession along the scenic Lake Merritt. Our goal is to leave the park better than we found it, trash bags and hand sanitizer will be provided for beautification. There will also be a reaction booth set up to get your thoughts and feelings about the climate emergency which will be made into a video for social media. Ceremonies will conclude with a candle lit vigil at 7:30pm

Why: It's Earth Week! Let's come together as community. Institutions need to hear us: there is a climate emergency. It is vital to our livelihood, the ecosystems we exist within.
How: We will come together in costume, with smiles under our masks, expressing ourselves with signs and ideas, from all over the Bay Area and beyond, to make art and learn from each other. Listen to those already impacted the most.

This event is outdoors. Please follow public safety guidelines, wear a mask, respect people's space, and stay home if you're not feeling well!
sm_ewgo_facebook.jpg
original image (1920x1005)
For more event information: https://fb.me/e/OBERrTFs

Added to the calendar on Sunday Apr 18th, 2021 9:51 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 170.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code