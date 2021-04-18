Celebrate Mother's Day with a 2-hour virtual blockprinting workshop, hosted by Youth Art Exchange printmaker Alyssa Aviles. Create your own block print to make prints, cards, totes and more with your very own design!
This workshop includes an [x] Print Kit* which has everything you need to block print! No experience needed.
|YAX Mother's Day Block-printing
|Date
|Saturday May 08
|Time
|4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|Youth Art Exchange
|Location Details
|Via Zoom
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/yax-mothers-d...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Apr 18th, 2021 9:41 PM
