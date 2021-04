Monsanto's Round-Up Herbicide has been identified as a dangerous carcinogen



Stop FPI Management's Scheduled Round-Up Spraying.Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday at the two residences.Monsanto's Round-Up Herbicide has been identified as a dangerous carcinogen https://abc7news.com/society/bay-area-man-awarded -$80-million-after-a-jury-said-roundup-caused-his-cancer/5221755/ Added to the calendar on Sunday Apr 18th, 2021 6:35 PM