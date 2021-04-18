Stop FPI Management's Scheduled Round-Up Spraying.Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday at the two residences.
Monsanto's Round-Up Herbicide has been identified as a dangerous carcinogen
https://abc7news.com/society/bay-area-man-awarded-$80-million-after-a-jury-said-roundup-caused-his-cancer/5221755/
|Stop the Spray: No Round-Up in Santa Cruz
|Monday April 19
|8:00 AM - 4:00 PM
|Protest
|Residents Against Round-Up
146-152 Blaine St. Riverfront & Casa Del Rio Apartments
Go to 146 Blaine St. Walk through the parking lot to the office at 148 Blaine.
Added to the calendar on Sunday Apr 18th, 2021 6:35 PM
