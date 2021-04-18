Alameda Renters Coalition needs help from social and housing justice allies to fight against this plan to change the CIP formula. It will lead to many evictions of renters who have already suffered through the Covid19 Pandemic Shelter-In-Place.



This benefits the largest corporate landlords.



City Council will consider revisions to the current rent control law that allow for a new Capital Improvement Plan (CIP). ARC has been fighting this plan since it was brought to our attention back in the summer of 2020. We have had numerous meeting with city staff, city councilmembers, and even realtor representatives, but the plan persists.



The proposed Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) plan will allow a landlord to pass-through 100% of the cost of a capital improvement (repair or replacement) that cost at least $25,000,or $2,500 for one unit, TO THE TENANT in addition to the annual allowed rent increase. The proposal would cap the pass-through at 5% per year and allow it to be amortized over at least 15 years and maybe more. For more event information: https://alamedaca-gov.zoom.us/webinar/regi...

