Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 4/20/2021
Fight to Protect Rent Control in Alameda
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday April 20
Time 7:45 PM - 12:45 AM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorD. Curioso
Location Details
Virtual - Alameda, CA
Alameda Renters Coalition needs help from social and housing justice allies to fight against this plan to change the CIP formula. It will lead to many evictions of renters who have already suffered through the Covid19 Pandemic Shelter-In-Place.

This benefits the largest corporate landlords.

City Council will consider revisions to the current rent control law that allow for a new Capital Improvement Plan (CIP). ARC has been fighting this plan since it was brought to our attention back in the summer of 2020. We have had numerous meeting with city staff, city councilmembers, and even realtor representatives, but the plan persists.

The proposed Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) plan will allow a landlord to pass-through 100% of the cost of a capital improvement (repair or replacement) that cost at least $25,000,or $2,500 for one unit, TO THE TENANT in addition to the annual allowed rent increase. The proposal would cap the pass-through at 5% per year and allow it to be amortized over at least 15 years and maybe more.
sm_screen_shot_2021-04-17_at_2.15.59_pm.jpg
original image (2880x1800)
For more event information: https://alamedaca-gov.zoom.us/webinar/regi...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Apr 18th, 2021 5:38 PM
§Alameda has mass evicted in the recent past
by D. Curioso
Sunday Apr 18th, 2021 5:38 PM
sm_screen_shot_2021-04-17_at_2.14.18_pm.jpg
original image (2880x1800)
Mass eviction of mostly Filipino immigration families just before Christmas in 2015. Activists pressured City Council to create a Rent Control and tenant protections that were only recently enacted.
https://alamedaca-gov.zoom.us/webinar/regi...
§Talking Points against Realtors' Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) formula
by D. Curioso
Sunday Apr 18th, 2021 5:38 PM
talking_points_against_cip_4-20-21.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (158.5KB)
Corporate landlords such as Blackstone and Veritas are buying old buildings, creating high end rentals and flipping the property or pushing below market renters out.
https://alamedaca-gov.zoom.us/webinar/regi...
Add Your Comments
