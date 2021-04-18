top
Resistance and Extinction: Earth Day Conversation about Naturalist Thoreau, Loss and Hope
Date Thursday April 22
Time 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorCenter for Bio Diversity & Thoreau Society
Location Details
Online via Zoom
Resistance and Extinction:
Earth Day Conversation about Naturalist Legacy of Henry David Thoreau, Loss and Hope

Hosts: Center for Biological Diversity & Thoreau Society

Earth Day, April 22 at 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET)

RSVP: https://act.biologicaldiversity.org/a/resistance-and-extinction-conversation-about-thoreau-loss-and-hope


The Center of Biological Diversity is teaming up with the Thoreau Society for a special
Earth Day event to discuss resistance and extinction.

We'll explore the works of the beloved 19th-century naturalist and philosopher
Henry David Thoreau (July 12, 1817 – May 6, 1862) and how they relate to today's fight
to end the extinction crisis.

The Thoreau Society's mission is to preserve Thoreau's legacy and advocate for the preservation of the natural world, including Walden Pond and surrounding areas.
The Thoreau Society exists to stimulate interest in Thoreau's life and works, challenging
all to live a deliberate, considered life.


This Earth Day discussion will include:

--Rochelle Johnson, President of Thoreau Society

--Michael Frederick, Executive Director of Thoreau Society

--Laura Walls, author of "Henry David Thoreau: A Life"

--Peter Galvin, Director of Programs & Founder, Center for Biological Diversity

--Tierra Curry, Senior Scientist at Center for Biological Diversity

_____________________________________________________________

ABOUT: Center for Biological Diversity

https://www.biologicaldiversity.org/

SF Bay Area office: 1212 Broadway #800, Oakland, CA 94612

At the Center for Biological Diversity, we believe that the welfare of human beings is deeply linked to nature — to the existence in our world of a vast diversity of wild animals and plants.

Because diversity has intrinsic value, and because its loss impoverishes society, we work to secure a future for all species, great and small, hovering on the brink of extinction. We do so through science, law and creative media, with a focus on protecting the lands, waters and climate that species need to survive.

We want those who come after us to inherit a world where the wild is still alive.
_______________________________________________________________

BELOW: Woods surrounding Waldon Pond, Concord, Massachusetts,
home to Henry David Thoreau
sm_walden_woods.jpg
original image (720x540)
by Center for Bio Diversity & Thoreau Society
center_bio_diversity.jpg
