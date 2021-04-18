

Earth Day Conversation about Naturalist Legacy of Henry David Thoreau, Loss and Hope



Hosts: Center for Biological Diversity & Thoreau Society



Earth Day, April 22 at 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET)



RSVP:





The Center of Biological Diversity is teaming up with the Thoreau Society for a special

Earth Day event to discuss resistance and extinction.



We'll explore the works of the beloved 19th-century naturalist and philosopher

Henry David Thoreau (July 12, 1817 – May 6, 1862) and how they relate to today's fight

to end the extinction crisis.



The Thoreau Society's mission is to preserve Thoreau's legacy and advocate for the preservation of the natural world, including Walden Pond and surrounding areas.

The Thoreau Society exists to stimulate interest in Thoreau's life and works, challenging

all to live a deliberate, considered life.





This Earth Day discussion will include:



--Rochelle Johnson, President of Thoreau Society



--Michael Frederick, Executive Director of Thoreau Society



--Laura Walls, author of "Henry David Thoreau: A Life"



--Peter Galvin, Director of Programs & Founder, Center for Biological Diversity



--Tierra Curry, Senior Scientist at Center for Biological Diversity



_____________________________________________________________



ABOUT: Center for Biological Diversity



https://www.biologicaldiversity.org/



SF Bay Area office: 1212 Broadway #800, Oakland, CA 94612



At the Center for Biological Diversity, we believe that the welfare of human beings is deeply linked to nature — to the existence in our world of a vast diversity of wild animals and plants.



Because diversity has intrinsic value, and because its loss impoverishes society, we work to secure a future for all species, great and small, hovering on the brink of extinction. We do so through science, law and creative media, with a focus on protecting the lands, waters and climate that species need to survive.



We want those who come after us to inherit a world where the wild is still alive.

_______________________________________________________________



BELOW: Woods surrounding Waldon Pond, Concord, Massachusetts,

