The current War on Yemen is starving millions of Yemenis as the country faces bombings, blockades, and partition. Foreign powers seek to divide the country in order get their slice of the pie. While some members of the U.S. establishment give lip service to ending the war, it is clear that they have no interest in doing so and do not care about the Yemeni people! We say no to this hypocrisy! We say no to the War on Yemen!
We will be gathering to discuss the hunger strike and the situation in Yemen while also fasting in solidarity with Yemeni-American protestors Iman Saleh and her younger sister, Muna, who are weeks into their hunger strike in Washington, DC. We are also fasting in solidarity with hunger strikers in New York, Boston, and others across the country.
If you want to join or connect with others who are participating in the solidarity fast, visit facebook.com/unitedagainstwarandmilitarism
OR fill out this Google form: http://bit.ly/Fast4-23
OR send an email to solidaritywithyemen [at] gmail.com
View events for the week of 4/23/2021
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
|Protest in Solidarity With Hunger Strikers for Yemen
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday April 23
|Time
|4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Solidarity With Yemen
|solidaritywithyemen [at] gmail.com
|Phone
|(510) 815-9978
|Location Details
|
6342 Shattuck Ave
Berkeley, CA 94705
|
For more event information: http://facebook.com/unitedagainstwarandmil...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Apr 18th, 2021 9:31 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network