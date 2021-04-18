top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Anti-War
View events for the week of 4/23/2021
Protest in Solidarity With Hunger Strikers for Yemen
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday April 23
Time 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorSolidarity With Yemen
Emailsolidaritywithyemen [at] gmail.com
Phone(510) 815-9978
Location Details
6342 Shattuck Ave
Berkeley, CA 94705
The current War on Yemen is starving millions of Yemenis as the country faces bombings, blockades, and partition. Foreign powers seek to divide the country in order get their slice of the pie. While some members of the U.S. establishment give lip service to ending the war, it is clear that they have no interest in doing so and do not care about the Yemeni people! We say no to this hypocrisy! We say no to the War on Yemen!

We will be gathering to discuss the hunger strike and the situation in Yemen while also fasting in solidarity with Yemeni-American protestors Iman Saleh and her younger sister, Muna, who are weeks into their hunger strike in Washington, DC. We are also fasting in solidarity with hunger strikers in New York, Boston, and others across the country.

If you want to join or connect with others who are participating in the solidarity fast, visit facebook.com/unitedagainstwarandmilitarism

OR fill out this Google form: http://bit.ly/Fast4-23

OR send an email to solidaritywithyemen [at] gmail.com
sm_yemen_hunger_strike_flyer_1.jpg
original image (612x792)
For more event information: http://facebook.com/unitedagainstwarandmil...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Apr 18th, 2021 9:31 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 170.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code