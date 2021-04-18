



We will be gathering to discuss the hunger strike and the situation in Yemen while also fasting in solidarity with Yemeni-American protestors Iman Saleh and her younger sister, Muna, who are weeks into their hunger strike in Washington, DC. We are also fasting in solidarity with hunger strikers in New York, Boston, and others across the country.



If you want to join or connect with others who are participating in the solidarity fast, visit facebook.com/unitedagainstwarandmilitarism



OR fill out this Google form:



OR send an email to The current War on Yemen is starving millions of Yemenis as the country faces bombings, blockades, and partition. Foreign powers seek to divide the country in order get their slice of the pie. While some members of the U.S. establishment give lip service to ending the war, it is clear that they have no interest in doing so and do not care about the Yemeni people! We say no to this hypocrisy! We say no to the War on Yemen!We will be gathering to discuss the hunger strike and the situation in Yemen while also fasting in solidarity with Yemeni-American protestors Iman Saleh and her younger sister, Muna, who are weeks into their hunger strike in Washington, DC. We are also fasting in solidarity with hunger strikers in New York, Boston, and others across the country.If you want to join or connect with others who are participating in the solidarity fast, visit facebook.com/unitedagainstwarandmilitarismOR fill out this Google form: http://bit.ly/Fast4-23 OR send an email to solidaritywithyemen [at] gmail.com For more event information: http://facebook.com/unitedagainstwarandmil...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Apr 18th, 2021 9:31 AM