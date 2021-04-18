From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Wednesday Mission District Sharing Returns to 16th/Mission BART Plaza
San Francisco Food Not Bombs' weekly Wednesday Mission District sharing has resumed its regular format after switching to mobile food distribution at the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis.
Since March 2020, because of the COVID-19 situation, the Wednesday Mission District chapter of San Francisco Food Not Bombs has been preparing and distributing by foot boxed vegan meals in the area surrounding 16th and Mission Streets.
On Wednesday, April 14, 2021, we returned to the 16th/Mission BART Plaza to share a delicious vegan meal from our table to anyone who wanted one. SF Food Not Bombs has been sharing a weekly meal at the BART Plaza for many years. None of the active members knows exactly when this sharing began.
We invite you to join us at the 16th/Mission BART Plaza on Wednesday at 6:30 PM for a nutritious, delectable, vegan home cooked meal. For more information about eating or volunteering with us, check out this webpage: https://sffnb.org/serving-schedule/.
