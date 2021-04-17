Come celebrate the 52nd anniversary of People's Park!
Acts who will be performing include:
Easydoesiiit
Afterthought
Hali Hammer
Driftwood Dave
Luna the Blooma
Anonsounds
Jordan Huez
Wayfairy
Freddie
Chammeili
Sarchasm
Axe
Double mask, protect your community!
Speakers and performers include: Roosevelt Stevens, Aidan Hill, Soul, Jimbo, and others.
Thanks to East Bay Food Not Bombs, Copwatch, The Suitcase Clinic, The Berkeley Outreach Coalition, Where Do We Go- Berkeley, The United Front Against Displacement, Consider the Homeless, The Long Haul, and Defenders of People's Park.Bring proof of vaccine or negative COVID test for a free button! See @peoplesparkberkeley on Instagram for more details.