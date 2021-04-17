Come celebrate the 52nd anniversary of People's Park!

Acts who will be performing include:

Easydoesiiit

Afterthought

Hali Hammer

Driftwood Dave

Luna the Blooma

Anonsounds

Jordan Huez

Wayfairy

Freddie

Chammeili

Sarchasm

Axe

Double mask, protect your community!

Speakers and performers include: Roosevelt Stevens, Aidan Hill, Soul, Jimbo, and others.

Thanks to East Bay Food Not Bombs, Copwatch, The Suitcase Clinic, The Berkeley Outreach Coalition, Where Do We Go- Berkeley, The United Front Against Displacement, Consider the Homeless, The Long Haul, and Defenders of People's Park.

Bring proof of vaccine or negative COVID test for a free button! See @peoplesparkberkeley on Instagram for more details.