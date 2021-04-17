Date and Time: Sun, April 25, 2021 @! 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM PT
Enough is enough! Come out and speak up about the police brutality and constant threat to Black people's lives in America.
The recent murder of 20-year-old Daunte Wright after a traffic stop; and Marvin Scott III, who was arrested and killed in custody in March; the trial of Derek Chauvin for the brutal murder of George Floyd, and the racial profiling of Army Lieutenant Caron Nazario, who was threatened, pepper sprayed, and harassed by police, continue to demonstrate that Black people are not safe or given the same freedom in America.
Join us to peacefully march rally against these injustices and for Black lives.
Event in partnership with Black Catholic Messenger and Catholics United for Black Lives.
Masks & Social Distancing Required
SAFETY DURING COVID-19
Masks & Social Distancing is Required at All Times
If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions:
--Fever
--Shortness of breath
--Cough
--Headache
--Loss of smell or taste
CDC: Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 illness.
CDC COVID-19 link: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
