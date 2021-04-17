top
South Bay
South Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 4/25/2021
Enough is Enough! Community March & Rally for Black Lives in San Jose
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday April 25
Time 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorBlack Catholic Messenger and CUBL
Location Details
Downtown San Jose: Meet up at Plaza De Cesar Chavez, 1 Paseo De San Antonio, then March to San Jose City Hall, 200 200 E. Santa Clara Street for Rally

Masks and Social Distancing Required; Peaceful Protest
Date and Time: Sun, April 25, 2021 @! 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM PT

Info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rally-for-black-lives-tickets-150971137737

Enough is enough! Come out and speak up about the police brutality and constant threat to Black people's lives in America.

The recent murder of 20-year-old Daunte Wright after a traffic stop; and Marvin Scott III, who was arrested and killed in custody in March; the trial of Derek Chauvin for the brutal murder of George Floyd, and the racial profiling of Army Lieutenant Caron Nazario, who was threatened, pepper sprayed, and harassed by police, continue to demonstrate that Black people are not safe or given the same freedom in America.

Join us to peacefully march rally against these injustices and for Black lives.

Event in partnership with Black Catholic Messenger and Catholics United for Black Lives.

Masks & Social Distancing Required
_____________________________________________________________

SAFETY DURING COVID-19

Masks & Social Distancing is Required at All Times

If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions:
--Fever
--Shortness of breath
--Cough
--Headache
--Loss of smell or taste

CDC: Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 illness.

CDC COVID-19 link: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
_____________________________________________________________
bl_sj.jpg
Added to the calendar on Saturday Apr 17th, 2021 6:00 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 170.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code