Katrina, Maria, & Sandy: Climate Justice is a Feminist Issue
Date Thursday April 22
Time 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorNOW & Black Women's Blueprint
Location Details
Online via Zoom
Join us for our climate justice conversation in our 100 Days of a Feminist Agenda series. This conversation will explore climate justice as a feminist issue and highlight climate activism.

Hosts: National Organization for Women (NOW) and Black Women's Blueprint

When: Earth Day, April 22 @ 2 PM PT (5 PM ET)

RSVP: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3MWRTTX1RaOo0-QhGJzjiQ


The climate crisis is a global problem that has many direct effects on our daily lives. Extreme weather conditions, environmental pollution, and food accessibility, all impact our families and communities.

But not all communities are impacted equally. Data shows that factors like race, gender, and economics can determine who bears the brunt of this rapidly intensifying disaster and women, especially women of color will struggle the most.

Women are the caretakers of their communities and the effects of climate change make them even more vulnerable to the patriarchal systems in place – immediately after natural disasters, like Hurricane Maria and Katrina, reporting shows that women faced an uptick in gender based violence and harassment.

The U.S. is no stranger to public health crises due to environmental misconduct – from the Flint water catastrophe that left poor, mostly Black families without water and dangerously high levels of lead in their blood, to Indigenous women whose breast milk is poisoned by pollution. And when extreme weather events occur, like the recent tornado in Alabama or the flooding in Hawaii, women, especially trans women, are afraid to sleep in evacuation centers amplifying how women live at the intersection of the climate crisis and patriarchy.

Further conversation and action around climate justice that centers feminist solutions and federal policy are essential in fighting climate change.
screenshot_2021-04-17.png
For more event information: https://now.org/first-100-days-the-feminis...

