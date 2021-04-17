



Hosts: National Organization for Women (NOW) and Black Women's Blueprint



When: Earth Day, April 22 @ 2 PM PT (5 PM ET)



RSVP:





The climate crisis is a global problem that has many direct effects on our daily lives. Extreme weather conditions, environmental pollution, and food accessibility, all impact our families and communities.



But not all communities are impacted equally. Data shows that factors like race, gender, and economics can determine who bears the brunt of this rapidly intensifying disaster and women, especially women of color will struggle the most.



Women are the caretakers of their communities and the effects of climate change make them even more vulnerable to the patriarchal systems in place – immediately after natural disasters, like Hurricane Maria and Katrina, reporting shows that women faced an uptick in gender based violence and harassment.



The U.S. is no stranger to public health crises due to environmental misconduct – from the Flint water catastrophe that left poor, mostly Black families without water and dangerously high levels of lead in their blood, to Indigenous women whose breast milk is poisoned by pollution. And when extreme weather events occur, like the recent tornado in Alabama or the flooding in Hawaii, women, especially trans women, are afraid to sleep in evacuation centers amplifying how women live at the intersection of the climate crisis and patriarchy.



