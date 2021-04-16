This will be an SF Gray Panthers monthly meeting in which we want to get answers to two questions: "What’s behind the threat to CCSF; and what can we do about it?" Marcy Rein (co-author of “Free City”*) and Bob Fitch (CCSF Disabled Students Program Services Faculty Member) will help us do that. There will be ample opportunity for Q& A.
(*Marcy Rein's co-authors are Mickey Ellinger & Vivi Legion; and you can find out more about the book at: https://www.pmpress.org/index.php?l=product_detail&p=1141)
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Education & Student ActivismView events for the week of 4/20/2021
|Stop the budget cuts to City College of San Francisco with the Gray Panthers
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday April 20
|Time
|1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Art Persyko
|Location Details
|Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84634702723; phone: 1-669 900 9128; One tap mobile: 16699009128; Meeting ID: 846 3470 2723
|
Added to the calendar on Friday Apr 16th, 2021 6:14 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network