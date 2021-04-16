top
Stop the budget cuts to City College of San Francisco with the Gray Panthers
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday April 20
Time 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorArt Persyko
Location Details
Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84634702723; phone: 1-669 900 9128; One tap mobile: 16699009128; Meeting ID: 846 3470 2723
This will be an SF Gray Panthers monthly meeting in which we want to get answers to two questions: "What’s behind the threat to CCSF; and what can we do about it?" Marcy Rein (co-author of “Free City”*) and Bob Fitch (CCSF Disabled Students Program Services Faculty Member) will help us do that. There will be ample opportunity for Q& A.

(*Marcy Rein's co-authors are Mickey Ellinger & Vivi Legion; and you can find out more about the book at: https://www.pmpress.org/index.php?l=product_detail&p=1141)
