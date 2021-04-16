Join us for a CalCare SpeakOut Car Rally, a Covid-safe rally where we will gather in our cars to demonstrate our support for legislation AB 1400: CalCare in California. The event will center around sharing and hearing personal health care stories about our broken health care system.
We are looking for folks who are willing to share their personal, compelling healthcare/insurance stories, where harm has been done in some way to the speaker by our current system.
Please reply to singlepayerscc [at] gmail.com if you have a story to share or know someone who is willing to share.
HOST: Santa Clara County Single Payer Health Care Coalition
Supporting Partners: California Nurses Association, Raging Grannies, Silicon Valley DSA, South Bay SNAHP, Green Party of Santa Clara County, CARA
WHEN: Saturday, April 17, 2021 12:00-2:00 PM PT
WHERE: 5365 Prospect Road San Jose 95129
(The Old Orchard Supply Hardware parking lot)
(Corner of Lawrence Expy and Prospect Road, near Taco Bell)
Wheelchair accessible; MASK & SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED
BRING: Water, signs for your car #CalCare #AB1400
