This is a peaceful gathering to honor and remember lives lost in Atlanta due to hatred and racism again Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. We are committed to uplifting visions of harmony, justice, and safety for the AAPI community in Watsonville and Santa Cruz.
Organized by the Watsonville-Santa Cruz Chapter of Japanese-American Citizens League.
|Saturday April 17
|3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Watsonville-Santa Cruz JACL
|Watsonville Plaza, Main St., Watsonville
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2877746728...
