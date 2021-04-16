From the Open-Publishing Calendar
HR 2590 Rep McCollum's Bill Protecting Palestinians
As she did in the 115th and 116th Congress, on April 15, 2021, Dem. Rep. of Minnesota, Betty McCollum introduced HR 2590, the Defending the Human Rights of Palestinian Children and Families Living Under Israeli Military Occupation Act which “prohibits Israel from using U.S. taxpayer dollars in the Occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem for: the military detention, abuse, or ill-treatment of Palestinian children in Israeli military detention; to support the seizure and destruction of Palestinian property and homes in violation of international humanitarian law; or, to extend any assistance or support for Israel’s unilateral annexation of Palestinian territory in violation of international humanitarian law.” See https://mccollum.house.gov/media/press-releases/mccollum-introduces-historic-legislation-defending-human-rights-palestinian
HR 2590 may be found at https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/2590?q=%7B%22search%22%3A%5B%22Palestinian%22%5D%7D&s=4&r=2. It has 13 co-sponsors, as follows:
Bobby L. Rush (IL-01), Danny K. Davis (IL-07), Andre Carson (IN-07), Marie Newman (IL-03), Ilhan Omar (MN-05), Mark Pocan (WI-02), Raúl Grijalva (AZ-03), Rashida Tlaib (MI-13), Ayanna Pressley (MA-07), Cori Bush (MO-01), Jamaal Bowman (NY-16), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14), Jesús "Chuy" García (IL-04)
It is supported by Adalah Justice Project, Al-Haq, Americans for Peace Now (APN), American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee, American Friends Service Committee, American Muslims for Palestine, Arab American Institute, Arab Resource & Organizing Center (AROC), Cairo Institute for Human Rights Studies, Center for Constitutional Rights, Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), Christian Jewish Allies for a Just Peace in Israel/Palestine, Churches for Middle East Peace, Church of the Brethren – Office of Peacebuilding and Policy, Coalition of Palestinian American Organizations, CODEPINK, Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), DAARNA, Dallas Palestine Coalition , Defense for Children International – Palestine, Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN), Detention Watch Network, Disciples Israel Palestine Network, DSA BDS and Palestine Solidarity Working Group, The Episcopal Church, Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, Eyewitness Palestine, Freedom Forward, Friends Committee on National Legislation (FCNL), Friends of Sabeel – Colorado, Friends of Sabeel North America (FOSNA), Good Citizens Of DFW, Grassroots Global Justice Alliance, IfNotNow, Institute for Policy Studies – New Internationalism Project, Israel Palestine Mission Network of the Presbyterian Church (USA), J Street, The Jerusalem Fund, Jewish Voice for Peace Action, Jews for Racial & Economic Justice, Justice Democrats, MADRE, Massachusetts Peace Action, Middle East Children's Alliance, Movement for Black Lives, MPower Action Fund, National Council of Churches USA, National Lawyers Guild, National Union of Palestinian Youth, New Generation for Palestine, NGP Action, Norwegian Refugee Council, Palestine American League, Palestinian Christian Alliance for Peace, Palestine Legal, Peace Action, Presbyterian Church (USA), Progressive Democrats of America, Rachel Corrie Foundation for Peace and Justice, Rebuilding Alliance, Reformed Church in America, ReThinking Foreign Policy, Sacramento Democrats for Justice in Palestine, Sacramento Regional Coalition for Palestinian Rights, Tree of Life Educational Fund, U.S. Palestinian Community Network (USPCN), Unitarian Universalists for Justice in the Middle East, United Church of Christ, United Church of Christ Palestine Israel Network, United Methodists for Kairos Response, United We Dream Network, US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR), US Palestinian Council, Veterans For Peace, Virginia Coalition for Human Rights, War Resisters League, Win Without War, Working Families Party.
See https://www.commondreams.org/news/2021/04/15/jewish-voice-peace-action-endorses-mccollum-bill-placing-conditions-us-aid-israel
This extraordinary bill is long overdue, being 73 years since the US military base called Israel was created in 1948 by stealing Palestinian land, murdering Palestinians and exiling 700,000 Palestinians, commonly known as the Nakba or catastrophe, commemorated on May 15, all to protect US oil profits in the Middle East and to have a “cats paw of US imperialism” also known as Israel available for similar catastrophes around the world. See https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nakba_Day#:~:text=The%20displacement%2C%20dispossession%20and%20dispersal%20of%20the%20Palestinian,to%20them%20as%20an-Nakba%2C%20meaning%20%22catastrophe%22%20or%20%22disaster%22.
It is now 76 years since the Holocaust when the Nazis murdered 6 million of the 9 million Jews in Europe, the center of the world’s Jewish population in the 1930s, while most of the world did nothing, and that nothing certainly applied to the United States which had all kinds of immigration laws barring entry to people from Germany in the 1930s, whether they were Jews or not. While the pretext for creating Israel was the Holocaust, the founding terrorist Zionists were Nazi collaborators, whose Transfer Agreement the Zionists signed allowed the Zionists to save their own skins but did nothing to help the anti-fascist resistance in Europe. Those who aided in the creation of Israel were such criminals as gangster Meyer Lansky. Yet the official, religious Jewish community, until this 21st century, has been staunchly pro-Israel, which usually coincided with their anti-Communism and their increasing lack of a workingclass base.
So now, 2.5 generations since the Holocaust, as the American empire disintegrates, the Zionist Terrorist Wall of Silence is breaking down and we have some members of congress willing to demand an accountability for our tax dollars, of which some $4 billion go to Israel annually to promote this racist, theocratic, anti-women, military base which trains US police to promote terror at home while it tortures and murders Palestinians and steals their land.
You can read the text of HR 2590 at https://mccollum.house.gov/sites/mccollum.house.gov/files/documents/Final_MCCOLL_005_xml.pdf
Clearly, the only solution to the nightmare called Israel is for Americans to stop paying for it.
