



Monday, April 19, 2021 at 10:45 AM – 1:15 PM PDT



Join San Francisco fast-food workers, community partners, union members, and workers from across the region to car caravan for justice not just during the pandemic, but beyond.



Later in the week the Assembly Labor Committee will hold a hearing on AB 257,

the FAST Recovery Act. Find out about the FAST Recovery Act and sign up to stay updated here:



More details TBA. Any questions? Email



Facebook event post:



_____________________________________________________________



SAFETY DURING COVID-19



Masks & Social Distancing is Required at All Times



If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions:

--Fever

--Shortness of breath

--Cough

--Headache

--Loss of smell or taste



CDC: Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 illness.



CDC COVID-19 link:

