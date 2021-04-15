***Car Caravan will have multiple stops***
Monday, April 19, 2021 at 10:45 AM – 1:15 PM PDT
Join San Francisco fast-food workers, community partners, union members, and workers from across the region to car caravan for justice not just during the pandemic, but beyond.
Later in the week the Assembly Labor Committee will hold a hearing on AB 257,
the FAST Recovery Act. Find out about the FAST Recovery Act and sign up to stay updated here: https://actionnetwork.org/petitions/pass-the-fast-recovery-act
More details TBA. Any questions? Email kaela.sh [at] thefightfor15.org
Facebook event post: https://www.facebook.com/events/365676398127871
_____________________________________________________________
SAFETY DURING COVID-19
Masks & Social Distancing is Required at All Times
If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions:
--Fever
--Shortness of breath
--Cough
--Headache
--Loss of smell or taste
CDC: Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 illness.
CDC COVID-19 link: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
_____________________________________________________________
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & WorkersView events for the week of 4/19/2021
|San Francisco Car Caravan: Justice on the Job for Fast-food Workers Now!
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Monday April 19
|Time
|10:45 AM - 1:15 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|NorCal Fight for 15 - Lucha por 15
|Location Details
|
Starting point: 1335 Webster St, San Francisco, CA 94115-4232
Masks and Social Distancing Required; Peaceful Car Caravan
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3656763981...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Apr 15th, 2021 11:08 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network