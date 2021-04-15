top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
View events for the week of 4/19/2021
San Francisco Car Caravan: Justice on the Job for Fast-food Workers Now!
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Monday April 19
Time 10:45 AM - 1:15 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorNorCal Fight for 15 - Lucha por 15
Location Details
Starting point: 1335 Webster St, San Francisco, CA 94115-4232

Masks and Social Distancing Required; Peaceful Car Caravan
***Car Caravan will have multiple stops***

Monday, April 19, 2021 at 10:45 AM – 1:15 PM PDT

Join San Francisco fast-food workers, community partners, union members, and workers from across the region to car caravan for justice not just during the pandemic, but beyond.

Later in the week the Assembly Labor Committee will hold a hearing on AB 257,
the FAST Recovery Act. Find out about the FAST Recovery Act and sign up to stay updated here: https://actionnetwork.org/petitions/pass-the-fast-recovery-act

More details TBA. Any questions? Email kaela.sh [at] thefightfor15.org

Facebook event post: https://www.facebook.com/events/365676398127871

_____________________________________________________________

SAFETY DURING COVID-19

Masks & Social Distancing is Required at All Times

If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions:
--Fever
--Shortness of breath
--Cough
--Headache
--Loss of smell or taste

CDC: Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 illness.

CDC COVID-19 link: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
_____________________________________________________________
sm_fast_food.jpg
original image (1641x868)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3656763981...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Apr 15th, 2021 11:08 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 170.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code