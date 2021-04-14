top
Peninsula
Peninsula
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Peninsula | Racial Justice
Mountain View--Rising Up Against Anti-Asian Discrimination
by No More Silence
Wednesday Apr 14th, 2021 10:24 PM
Chanting "Stop the Violence--No More Silence," more than 500 demonstrators marched from the vicinity of the historic Caltrain Station at the end of Castro Street to rally in the Mountain View City Hall Plaza on April 11.
sm_tomosunnshadecrowd.jpg
original image (4928x3264)
Photos: Tomoki Chien, please credit @tomoki_chien

Hate crimes in Santa Clara County, where the city of Mountain View is located, have jumped dramatically according to Chief Assistant District Attorney Jay Boyarsky. Hate incident cases are thought to be in the hundreds or thousands. Both hate crimes and incidents go largely unreported, especially when victims are Asian.

Local high school students organized a march and rally on April 11, saying that with the rise of violence against Asians it is high time to unite. Last month 75-year-old Pak Ho was the victim of a hate crime and robbery in Oakland. After the killing of eight people, including six Asian women at Asian owned spas in Atlanta, therapists were flooded with calls from Asians mentioning the shooting or racial trauma.

Speakers at the rally on Sunday condemned widespread racism targeting Asians. Some described how the pandemic has been used as ammunition to attack them as a group.

Allies of all races joined the action. Their march started at the Mountain View Transit Center that carries historic significance as Japanese Americans were processed at that location before being shipped to one of 10 internment camps across the U.S. during World War II. From there demonstrators marched along Mountain View's main drag, Castro Street, once part of the city's historic Chinatown.

Today busy downtown Mountain View is populated by restaurants of all kinds. On Sunday afternoon as customers were enjoying outdoor dining in warm weather, many cheered the marchers by clapping; a few raised fists to demonstrate solidarity.


§Sign-making at the Transit Center
by No More Silence
Wednesday Apr 14th, 2021 10:24 PM
sm_tomosignmaking.jpg
original image (4928x3264)
§Allies at the Transit Center
by No More Silence
Wednesday Apr 14th, 2021 10:24 PM
sm_tomowhitefamplusadji.jpg
original image (4928x3264)
§Say Their Names
by No More Silence
Wednesday Apr 14th, 2021 10:24 PM
sm_tomosaytheirnamesamanda.jpg
original image (4928x3264)
§Marching
by No More Silence
Wednesday Apr 14th, 2021 10:24 PM
sm_tomoindyneartop2.jpg
original image (4928x3264)
§Marching
by No More Silence
Wednesday Apr 14th, 2021 10:24 PM
sm_tomomarch1.jpg
original image (4928x3264)
§Speaker Evan Low, State Assemblymember
by No More Silence
Wednesday Apr 14th, 2021 10:24 PM
sm_tomoevanlow.jpg
original image (3264x4928)
Low is part of the LGBTQ caucus
§"Bad day" sign
by No More Silence
Wednesday Apr 14th, 2021 10:24 PM
sm_tomo4indybadday.jpg
original image (4928x3264)
§Diversity is a Strength
by No More Silence
Wednesday Apr 14th, 2021 10:24 PM
sm_tomocrowdwithblonde.jpg
original image (4928x3264)
§Hate is the Virus
by No More Silence
Wednesday Apr 14th, 2021 10:24 PM
sm_tomo_highschoolsweet.jpg
original image (4928x3264)
§Taking photos in the plaza
by No More Silence
Wednesday Apr 14th, 2021 10:24 PM
sm_tomo4indytakingphotos.jpg
original image (4928x3264)
§Listening to speakers
by No More Silence
Wednesday Apr 14th, 2021 10:24 PM
sm_tomoindyneartop.jpg
original image (4928x3264)
§Korean sign
by No More Silence
Wednesday Apr 14th, 2021 10:24 PM
sm_tomokorean.jpg
original image (4928x3264)
§On the outskirts of the plaza
by No More Silence
Wednesday Apr 14th, 2021 10:24 PM
sm_tomoviewfromabove.jpg
original image (4928x3264)
Participants found shady area
§Families participated too
by No More Silence
Wednesday Apr 14th, 2021 10:24 PM
sm_tomofatherson.jpg
original image (4928x3264)
§Youth of many ages participated
by No More Silence
Wednesday Apr 14th, 2021 10:24 PM
sm_tomopinkskirt.jpg
original image (4928x3264)
§We shouldn't live in fear
by No More Silence
Wednesday Apr 14th, 2021 10:24 PM
sm_tomonofear.jpg
original image (4928x3264)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 170.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code