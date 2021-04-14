top
South Bay
South Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Immigrant Rights
View events for the week of 4/23/2021
El Gigante Awakens (May Day 2006 in San José)
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday April 23
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorSan José May Day Coalition
Location Details
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86371799237?pwd=aUZlVUFLUG1iNXIwR3JOaTFIL2poZz09

Meeting ID: 863 7179 9237
Passcode: 155720
May Day 2006 documentary film: "El Gigante Awakens"

On May Day 2006, more that 250,000 people marched in San José in response to a bill in Congress that would have criminalized all undocumented immigrants and those who protected them. It was possibly the largest political demonstration in the history of Northern California, and has made May Day and annual event ever since.

Film producer Adrián Tepehua Vargas captured this historic day in the documentary film "El Gigante Awakens" (45 minutes, English and Spanish with subtitles).

The online film screening will be followed by a discussion with Adrián Tepehua and some of the activists who organized the May Day 2006 march, including Teresa Castellanos and Salvador (Chava) Bustamante.

Sponsored by the San José May Day Coalition
sm_flyer_-_el_gigante_awakens_-_sjmdc_-_20210423_en.jpg
original image (1724x1724)
For more event information: https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popu...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Apr 14th, 2021 9:28 PM
§El Gigante Awakens (El Primero de Mayo de 2006 en San José)
by San José May Day Coalition
Wednesday Apr 14th, 2021 9:28 PM
sm_flyer_-_el_gigante_awakens_-_sjmdc_-_20210423_es.jpg
original image (1724x1724)
Prospecto en Español.
https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popu...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 170.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code