May Day 2006 documentary film: "El Gigante Awakens"
On May Day 2006, more that 250,000 people marched in San José in response to a bill in Congress that would have criminalized all undocumented immigrants and those who protected them. It was possibly the largest political demonstration in the history of Northern California, and has made May Day and annual event ever since.
Film producer Adrián Tepehua Vargas captured this historic day in the documentary film "El Gigante Awakens" (45 minutes, English and Spanish with subtitles).
The online film screening will be followed by a discussion with Adrián Tepehua and some of the activists who organized the May Day 2006 march, including Teresa Castellanos and Salvador (Chava) Bustamante.
Sponsored by the San José May Day Coalition
|Friday April 23
|Time
|7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|Screening
|San José May Day Coalition
|
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86371799237?pwd=aUZlVUFLUG1iNXIwR3JOaTFIL2poZz09
Meeting ID: 863 7179 9237
Passcode: 155720
