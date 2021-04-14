Salute the working-class rebels who sparked this International holiday.
A story in song, dramatic readings and images.
Explore May Day's origins in the world struggle for an eight hour day and honor the heroes who put their lives on the line for every worker.
U.S. | Labor & Workers
|Celebrate May Day
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday May 02
|Time
|1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Freedom Socialist Party
|socialism.com
|Phone
|(1)206-985-4621
|Location Details
|Zoom: Register at tinyurl.com/May Day21
|
For more event information: http://socialism.com
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Apr 14th, 2021 1:57 PM
