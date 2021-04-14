top
Related Categories: U.S. | Health, Housing & Public Services | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
Urgent Call to Action for Mumia Abu-Jamal! Family and friends have not heard from him since April 10
by The Jamal Journal
Wednesday Apr 14th, 2021 12:00 PM
Please take action. This new alert has just been released!
pamafrica-mumia.jpg

This alert was just released by Johanna Fernandez from the Campaign to Bring Mumia Home:


We are very concerned about the health and safety of Mumia Abu-Jamal, the world renown veteran Black Panther, political prisoner and radio journalist.


Mumia’s wife, Wadiya Jamal, and his close friends who hear directly from Mumia daily, have not heard from him since this past Saturday, April 10th.


Mumia’s attorney, Bob Boyle, called the Chief Council of the Department of Corrections to inquire about Mumia, to no avail. And Mumia’s chosen doctor, Dr. Ricardo Alvarez, as well as other supporters have called prison officials and left messages of inquiry about Mumia’s wellbeing. No one has gotten a clear answer about Mumia’s status. Mark Taylor, Mumia's Spiritual Counselor, was ambiguously told by Mr. Steinart, the head of the prison's infirmary, "I can only say that at this time he is okay." This suggests that something happened to Mumia and he may be in danger.


         Please call the following offices to demand that Mumia immediately be allowed to call his wife or one of his supporters.

 

SCI Mahanoy, ask for Mr. Kelner, Mumia’s Counselor  

570-773-2158

 

SCI Mahanoy Superintendent

570-773-2058

 

John Wetzel, Head of PA DOC

717-728-2573

 

PA DOC, Christopher Oppman, Deputy Secretary for Administration who oversees healthcare 

717-728-4122

 

Tom Wolf, Governor of PA

717-787-2500 ext. 3

https://jamaljournal-movement.blogspot.com...
