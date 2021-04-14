From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Check out the new Vegan Lao Food Website!
Food Empowerment Project (F.E.P.)’s latest website, VeganLaoFood.com is a delicious new resource for the Lao community, vegans and the vegan-curious!
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
April 14, 2021
Contact: Erika Galera, Communications and Marketing ManagerPhone: 707-779-8004Email: erika [at] foodispower.org
NEW VEGAN WEBSITE FEATURES LAO FOOD Food Empowerment Project’s VeganLaoFood.com brings flavorful Lao food to the vegan world!
SAN JOSÉ, CA (April 14, 2021) — Just in time for Lao New Year (Pi Mai), Food Empowerment Project (F.E.P.) is launching VeganLaoFood.com, a new website featuring nearly a dozen delicious Lao plant-based recipes, ranging from Khao Poon (Curry Soup) to a veganized version of Larb, a traditional favorite.
With community in mind, Vegan Lao Food was inspired by F.E.P.’s first intern and current board member, Sharon Daraphonhdeth. By sharing delicious Lao recipes while honoring Lao traditions, she hopes to bring together Lao vegans and/or those who are “vegan-curious” about Lao food.
Daraphonhdeth recalls growing up in a large Lao community where weekend gatherings were always centered around food. When she made the choice to go vegan at 18, she knew she didn’t want to give up the wonderful Lao dishes she grew up with. Thus, Vegan Lao Food was created with the help of others from the Lao community.
“I hope this website creates more recognition of not just Lao food, but of the existence of Lao people and is a resource for Lao vegans who have been searching for Lao vegan food,” said Daraphonhdeth. “I hope people who never had Lao food before enjoy their first Lao dishes and that it inspires them to learn more about our food, our culture, and who we are as Khon Lao (aka ‘Lao people’).”
VeganLaoFood.com is available in English, with Lao coming soon, and is filled with beautiful recipe photos that are available in print quality upon request. In addition, the website highlights the resilience of Khon Lao.
More information about Food Empowerment Project is available at FoodIsPower.org, and its vegan food recipe collections also include VeganMexicanFood.com and VeganFilipinoFood.com.
About Food Empowerment Project:
Food Empowerment Project (http://www.foodispower.org), founded in 2007, seeks to create a more just and sustainable world by recognizing the power of one’s food choices. In all of its work, Food Empowerment Project seeks specifically to empower those with the fewest resources. Its advocacy areas include fair conditions for farm workers; the availability of healthy foods in Black, Brown, and Indigenous communities; and the protection of animals. A vegan food justice organization, Food Empowerment Project also works to expose negligent corporations, such as those that push unhealthy foods into low-income areas, those that perpetuate food deserts (or food apartheid areas), and those that sell chocolate derived from the worst forms of child labor. Food Empowerment Project is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit.
###
