Sunrise Movement Calls on Congresswoman to Sign the Good Jobs Pledge by Climate Emergency Is Now

Wednesday Apr 14th, 2021 4:56 AM

In Palo Alto, members of Silicon Valley Sunrise Movement called on Congresswoman Anna Eshoo to sign the Good Jobs for All Pledge. While she did not sign the pledge, she sent a letter assuring the group she shares their concerns.



Sunrise Movement is demanding that the US government enact a a Green New Deal that guarantees jobs to build a just, sustainable and people-centered economy to anyone who wants one. They say, "there are millions of us looking for good work, and so much good work that needs to be done. It will take millions of people to build a new energy grid, care for older folks, teach little kids, restore parks and buildings that have fallen into disrepair and do the work of building happy, healthy communities. This year, we can put millions of people back to work in good paying jobs building a sustainable, just and people-centered economy."



The Good Jobs Pledge they asked members of Congress to sign last week simply states:

I commit to doing everything in my power to pass legislation that guarantees good jobs for all, invests $10 trillion over the next decade to create millions of union jobs addressing the crises of climate change, economic inequality, and systemic racism, and puts money into the hands of people and communities, not the wealthy few.