Related Categories: Peninsula | Environment & Forest Defense
Sunrise Movement Calls on Congresswoman to Sign the Good Jobs Pledge
by Climate Emergency Is Now
Wednesday Apr 14th, 2021 4:56 AM
In Palo Alto, members of Silicon Valley Sunrise Movement called on Congresswoman Anna Eshoo to sign the Good Jobs for All Pledge. While she did not sign the pledge, she sent a letter assuring the group she shares their concerns.
sm_sunindytop4yuca_1.jpg
original image (5184x3456)
Sunrise Movement is demanding that the US government enact a a Green New Deal that guarantees jobs to build a just, sustainable and people-centered economy to anyone who wants one. They say, "there are millions of us looking for good work, and so much good work that needs to be done. It will take millions of people to build a new energy grid, care for older folks, teach little kids, restore parks and buildings that have fallen into disrepair and do the work of building happy, healthy communities. This year, we can put millions of people back to work in good paying jobs building a sustainable, just and people-centered economy."

The Good Jobs Pledge they asked members of Congress to sign last week simply states:
I commit to doing everything in my power to pass legislation that guarantees good jobs for all, invests $10 trillion over the next decade to create millions of union jobs addressing the crises of climate change, economic inequality, and systemic racism, and puts money into the hands of people and communities, not the wealthy few.
§Masked up
by Climate Emergency Is Now
Wednesday Apr 14th, 2021 4:56 AM
sm_sundoublemask.jpg
original image (5184x3456)
§Rally before marching to the Congresswoman's office
by Climate Emergency Is Now
Wednesday Apr 14th, 2021 4:56 AM
sm_sun4indylarge.jpg
original image (2626x2026)
§Henry Led Cheers
by Climate Emergency Is Now
Wednesday Apr 14th, 2021 4:56 AM
sm_sunmbwacheerhenry.jpg
original image (5184x3456)
§Preponderance of Gen Z
by Climate Emergency Is Now
Wednesday Apr 14th, 2021 4:56 AM
sm_sunmoregenz_1.jpg
original image (5184x3456)
§Joined by some Grannies
by Climate Emergency Is Now
Wednesday Apr 14th, 2021 4:56 AM
sm_sungranniesgood_1.jpeg
original image (3480x2902)
§Activists All
by Climate Emergency Is Now
Wednesday Apr 14th, 2021 4:56 AM
sm_sun4tim.jpg
original image (5184x3456)
§Youth Fear for the Future
by Climate Emergency Is Now
Wednesday Apr 14th, 2021 4:56 AM
sm_sun4yuca1bysun.jpg
original image (5184x3456)
§Speaker from YUCA
by Climate Emergency Is Now
Wednesday Apr 14th, 2021 4:56 AM
sm_sunyucaspeechok.jpg
original image (5184x3456)
Youth United for Community Action
§listening to speakers
by Climate Emergency Is Now
Wednesday Apr 14th, 2021 4:56 AM
sm_sunmbwaratsnestcrop.jpg
original image (5184x3456)
§signs
by Climate Emergency Is Now
Wednesday Apr 14th, 2021 4:56 AM
sm_sunwhatruteaching.jpg
original image (5184x3456)
§time to get up and go
by Climate Emergency Is Now
Wednesday Apr 14th, 2021 4:56 AM
sm_sunpose4indy.jpg
original image (5184x3456)
§Drummer and speaker
by Climate Emergency Is Now
Wednesday Apr 14th, 2021 4:56 AM
sm_sundrummernspeaker.jpg
original image (5184x3456)
§Palo Alto H.S. student
by Climate Emergency Is Now
Wednesday Apr 14th, 2021 4:56 AM
sm_sungreenshirtguy.jpg
original image (5184x3456)
§Open mic
by Climate Emergency Is Now
Wednesday Apr 14th, 2021 4:56 AM
sm_sunopenmic.jpg
original image (5184x3456)
§Announcing..
by Climate Emergency Is Now
Wednesday Apr 14th, 2021 4:56 AM
sm_sunjamie.jpg
original image (5184x3456)
...time to march!
§March along Emerson St.
by Climate Emergency Is Now
Wednesday Apr 14th, 2021 4:56 AM
sm_suncleareyedgirl.jpg
original image (5184x3456)
§Chanting along the route
by Climate Emergency Is Now
Wednesday Apr 14th, 2021 4:56 AM
sm_march-2.jpg
original image (5184x3456)
§First to arrive!
by Climate Emergency Is Now
Wednesday Apr 14th, 2021 4:56 AM
sm_arrive.jpg
original image (5184x3279)
Outside the office of the Congresswoman
Add Your Comments
