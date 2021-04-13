It's that time to tune up those bikes and toss those riding duds in the wash, you won't need them for the World Naked Bike Ride in San Francisco. It's the second WNBR of the year, in conjunction with Earth Day and the eleventh anniversary of the British Petroleum Deep Horizon explosion and Macondo Well oil spill disaster, the worst oil spill in history that occurred on April 20, 2010. Ironically, environmentalist John Muir's birthday.

It is time for the 10th Annual Earth Day World Naked Bike Ride - San Francisco.



The BP oil spill left dead sea life and birds as well as the environmental devastation of the gulf that will impact sea life and the economy of the gulf's fishing industry for decades. With the Japan quake & tsunami 6 years ago all but forgotten, environmental issues are more important than ever. There still remains to this day a huge blanket of oil at the bottom of the Gulf. Don't let clear waters above fool you into thinking the clean up job is finished. What better way to refresh the public's memory than with a World Naked Bike Ride.



Our San Francisco contingent will meet Saturday, April 24th at 11:00AM at the northwest corner outside of the Ferry Building, between the Farmer's Market and Starbucks. Our group will have time to gather and renew old acquaintances as well as help initiate new riders. Also slogans and signs can be finalized with body paint & markers. The ride is scheduled to start just after Noon.



You decide how much bare you can dare, you can go all out in the joy of sun clad nakedness, go topless, bikinis, body paint or latex, leotard or lingerie, or tuxedos, whatever you feel like. For this ride, however, since an oil spill is the target of our angst, an appropriate statement can be made to mimic spilled oil. Nude riders can use black body paint splattered or coated. Those a little timid about nudity can use black trash bags that resemble spilled oil. Or you can be even more creative and artistic with black latex body paint to achieve a sheen and gloss that really looks like spilled oil. Since it is Earth Day we are celebrating the environment, so if you don't go the bare route or the oil spill look, then adorn yourself with green colors; shoes, hats, scarves, capes, whatever, to promote a greener way of life.

Skates or skateboards have ridden along with us in the past. Also we had our first tandem bike in our last ride. How about a nude unicyclist? How about some of you musical bikes?



As always, our ride is in continued protest of an unsustainable energy policy in all nations around the globe. We support the innovation of alternate and improved energy technologies, the social commitment to a more sustainable energy consumption and generally the pure fun and joy of riding naked to draw attention to these issues. However, this time the main protest is about the BP oil spill and since this is Earth Day, special reverence for our ecosystem and respect for Mother Earth.



Our ride will focus on downtown SOMA areas, Embarcadero, and most flat areas along the financial area downtown. And because the COVID-19 pandemic is still going on, we will observe all proper social distancing, so let's keep our bikes spread apart.

